As 2020 comes to a close, it’s time to decide what organizations to contribute to for tax purposes.
Aspire donor drive
The Aspire Arizona Foundation (AAF) has launched its Fifth Annual Donor Drive to support Aspire Scholars.
Celebrating Aspire Arizona’s Dual Credit Program for the fifth consecutive year, the Rim Country community is asked to come together to support high school students’ aspirations of obtaining college credits while attending high school.
Since the fall of 2016, Payson students, who are referred to as Aspire Scholars, earned 4,383 dual credits. Many of these Aspire Scholars have earned the equivalent a year’s college credit while still in high school. Currently, that equates to saving $11,870 in tuition at Arizona State University.
“We invite you to visit our website at www.aspirearizona.com and read Meet The Aspire Scholars and the News to hear the success stories directly from the students,” said Paul Brocker, Aspire Arizona board president.
Brocker says, “Aspire Arizona has a $50,000 goal this year. Your gift giving is greatly appreciated and remains important to the students in a year with unexpected circumstances. Know that 100% of your donation goes to the Aspire Scholars’ dual credit tuition.”
The AAF is a 501(c)(3) entity.
Arizona provides two separate tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: one for donations to Qualifying Charitable Organizations (QCO) and the second for donations to Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations (QFCO). Individuals making cash donations to these charities may claim these tax credits on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.
About Credit for Contributions
to Qualifying CharitableOrganizationsThis individual income tax credit is available for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations that provide immediate basic needs to residents of Arizona who receive temporary assistance for needy families (TANF) benefits, are low-income residents of Arizona, or are individuals who have a chronic illness or physical disability.
The tax credit is claimed on Form 321. The maximum credit allowed is $800 for married filing jointly and $400 for single, heads of household, and married filing separate filers.
About Credit for Contributions
to Qualifying Foster CareCharitable OrganizationsThis individual income tax credit is available for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations that provide immediate basic needs to residents of Arizona who receive temporary assistance for needy families (TANF) benefits, are low income residents of Arizona, or are individuals who have a chronic illness or physical disability, and provide immediate basic needs to at least 200 qualifying individuals in the foster care system.
The tax credit is claimed on Form 352. The maximum credit allowed is $1,000 for married filing jointly and $500 for single, heads of household, and married filing separate filers.
Several Payson area organizations are among the Qualifying Charity Organizations, the entire list is found on the Arizona Department of Revenue website.
The Payson Senior Center is one of the QCOs.
It reaches many seniors and disabled in and around Payson. The need for these services continues to grow.
Other area QCOs listed by the ADR include: Dueker Ranch, Friends of Rim Country GCC, Payson Area Habitat for Humanity, Payson Christian Clinic, Payson Community Kids, Payson Helping Payson, Payson Lions Charitable Foundation, Pine Strawberry Food Bank, Rim Country Hospice Foundation Inc., Rim Country Rotary Club Foundation, Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country, Time Out Inc., U-Turn for Christ – Arizona.
The Credit for Kids programs are also available to make beneficial tax contributions to the school districts in Payson and Pine or make specific program donations. Contact the school district for details.
Taxpayers Making Contributions
or Paying FeesAn individual may claim a nonrefundable tax credit for making contributions or paying fees directly to a public school in this state for support of eligible activities, programs or purposes as defined by statute.
The public school tax credit is claimed by the individual taxpayer on Form 322. The maximum credit allowed is $400 for married filing jointly and $200 for single, heads of household and married filing separate filers.
For the purpose of claiming Arizona’s tax credit for contributions made or certain fees paid to a public school, the Arizona Department of Revenue now requires taxpayers report the school’s County Code, Type Code, and District Code and Site Number (CTDS) on Form 322, which is included with the Arizona income tax return.
Accepting Credit for Kids
contributionsJulia Randall Elementary School, Payson Unified School District
Payson Center for Success – Online
Payson Center for Success High School
Payson Elementary School
Payson High School
Rim Country Middle School
Payson Education Center Gila County Regional School District
Pine Strawberry Elementary School
Public Schools Receiving Contributions or Fees
A public school can accept contributions for eligible activities, programs or purposes. A credit is allowed against the taxes imposed by the state for the amount of any fees paid or cash. Eligible are:
• Extracurricular Activities — school-sponsored activities for enrolled students that supplement the school’s education program
• Character Education — a course of study designed to illustrate certain character traits
• Standardized Testing and Fees — tests that are widely recognized and accepted by universities
• Career and Technical Education Assessment
• Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Training — based on nationally recognized guidelines
Additionally, the following qualify for Credit for Kids contributions from and after June 30, 2019 through June 30, 2022:
• Capital Items — The unrestricted capital outlay for budgeted expenditures for acquisitions by purchase, lease-purchase or lease of capital items: furniture, furnishings, athletic equipment and other equipment, including computer software; pupil and non-pupil transportation vehicles and equipment, including all capital expenditures within a contract if the school district contracts for pupil transportation; textbooks and related printed subject matter materials adopted by the governing board; instructional aids; library books; payment of principal and interest on bonds; school district administration emergency needs that are directly related to pupils.
Tax credits are also allowed for contributions to
• Community School Meal Programs — a school meal program that takes place before or after the regular school day and is on school property
• Students Consumable Healthcare Supplies
• Playground equipment and shade structures for playground equipment
Detailed information about these contributions are on the Arizona Department of Revenue website.
Contact the reporter at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!