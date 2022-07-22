Teachers who take a training course focused on the social and emotional needs of children can earn a $1,000 stipend, under a plan approved at the Payson school board’s last meeting.
The district added the incentive payment after discovering the state budget and a slew of federal pandemic grants provided more money than expected for the upcoming school year.
Nonetheless, the suggestion from Superintendent Linda Gibson spurred a long board discussion on teacher performance pay bonuses — and whether teachers on emergency credentials should share in the bounty.
Gibson said the $1,000 bonus would encourage more teachers to take the intensive training in the AVID program, which gives teachers techniques to ensure they take into account the social and emotional issues students face that may make it hard for many to focus on academics.
“We had a fabulous work study session and we all learned a lot,” said Gibson after meetings with board members and faculty on the idea. “This would be separate from the current performance pay plan.”
The district currently gives teachers an annual bonus of up to $4,000 if they meet or exceed their performance goals — agreed to at the start of the year in consultation with their principals. The goals include student progress on test scores, extra activities, training, new programs and other factors. About 95% of the teachers currently qualify for the full bonus.
Board member Jolynn Schinstock said she had hoped to simply add the $1,000 to the performance pay, but the extra money came too late in the year to overhaul the performance pay plan — which requires faculty approval.
Board member Joanne Conlin said, “AVID is going to be a great tool for the school. I had an opportunity to attend that AVID event, the students were just amazing and they were explaining how much it helped them. The teachers were saying the same thing. Our goal is to increase student achievement and AVID will do that.”
“I would hope that teachers would want to attend (the training sessions) on their own,” said Schinstock. “But maybe they can’t — and so they miss out (on the $1,000 bonus).”
Gibson noted that 74 staff members have already attended a three-day training session in San Diego. “We do have decent buy-in right now.”
The teachers on emergency credentials would not qualify for either the performance pay bonus or the new $1,000 training bonus. The state is facing a major teacher shortage. The legislature has responded over the past five years with enough money to raise teacher salaries an average of about 20%. But even with those raises, Arizona has among the lowest teacher salaries and largest class sizes in the nation. The legislature also essentially waived requirements for teacher training, allowing districts to give teachers “emergency certification.” This means they don’t need any training at all before going into the classroom. Many other teachers have credentials — but are teaching outside their subject area of expertise. This year, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a new law that says teachers don’t even need a college degree before going into the classroom.
The district has several teachers on emergency credentials and will likely need more in the upcoming school year. That’s still less than most districts. Statewide, thousands of classroom teachers have emergency credentials.
Payson’s teachers on emergency credentials can qualify for the bonuses if they complete the classes necessary to get a regular teaching credential, noted Gibson.
