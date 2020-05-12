Teachers should get their bonuses.
Even if locked-down students can’t take their tests.
That’s the logic the Payson school board embraced last week in allowing principals to change teacher’s goals on their performance pay plans to ensure they can each still earn their $3,800 bonus.
Every teacher in the district has three goals for the year, with several of those goals normally linked to student performance on the AzMERIT test and the feeder tests that get students ready.
However, the state during spring break ordered schools closed for the rest of the school year to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Teachers and students have plunged into an unprecedented experiment in at-home learning, with lectures, tests and curriculum all delivered over the internet — or in lesson packets sent home with parents.
Many districts have no way to administer the AzMERIT test this semester, so the state isn’t requiring testing and won’t issue school report cards based on the results.
This left most of the district teachers no way to achieve the goals they set for themselves at the start of the school year. Voters in 2000 approved Proposition 301, which increased the state’s sales tax from 5% to 5.6% and earmarked the extra money for education. About 20% of the money increased base pay for teachers, about 40% provided teacher performance pay and about 40% went to operations and maintenance — including reducing class sizes, dropout prevention and other programs.
Teachers have to approve the performance pay plan adopted by the district every year. The district’s plan involves three quantified goals. Teachers who achieve at least 80% of all three goals get the full, roughly $3,800 bonus. More than 90% of the district’s teachers generally earn the full bonus.
Teachers this year have had to scramble to convert their lesson plans into a hybrid model — with a combination of online and written assignments, overhauling their approach on the fly. Somewhere between 15% and 30% of students don’t have access to the internet or a computer and so have struggled to adapt. But the entire experience has forced the teachers to scramble.
The district polled the teachers on whether they can meet existing performance pay goals. Only 15% said they could meet those goals under current conditions. About 85% said they wanted to negotiate new goals based on the existing conditions with their supervisor — generally the school site principal.
The school board last week unanimously approved the shift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!