A small bus carrying the Holbrook wrestling team struck and damaged solar panels in Payson High School's Wilson Dome parking lot on Friday, Jan. 27.
Buses are prohibited in the parking lot, which features rows of solar panels covering parking spaces.
"It's the third or fourth time it's happened," said one Payson Unified School District employee working the annual Tim Van Horn wrestling tournament.
"It's totaled," said another. "It cost $80,000 and it's about $70,000 to repair."
The vehicle is one of many of the small white activity buses most teams used to get to the tournament. Holbrook had two of the buses parked in the proper bus parking area next to the road outside Wilson Dome on Saturday afternoon for the second day of the two-day tournament.
But it took an accident for Holbrook's assistant wrestling coach to figure out where to park. The bus he drove suffered extensive damage to the right side of the roof where it struck the panel.
Fortunately, spectators can also park at Rim Country Middle School next door and walk up the stairs.
It's unclear how long it will take for the panels to be replaced and the closed parking spaces reopened. Fortunately, PHS winter sports are nearing an end, with just two home basketball games and the sectional wrestling tournament on the schedule before the Longhorns shift to the spring outdoor sports.
