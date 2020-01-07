In late November, Gabriel Schulteis, 18, led a group of 34 volunteers in a project to help improve the Shoofly Village Ruins.
The venture is Schulteis’ Eagle Scout project with the Boy Scouts of America. It is something he worked on for several months, making a plan and getting formal approval from the U.S. Forest Service, which has oversight of the ruins.
The project involved trail restoration and repair.
“The trail was falling apart and some new trails had been made by visitors, disturbing the site,” Schulteis said. “We worked on it from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.”
The volunteers included members of Scout Troops 7345 of Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church and 7117 of Payson Community Kids, plus a dozen adults. He said the troop members ranged in age from 12 to 16, so training sessions were needed before work started.
Training included a safety briefing about the proper way to lift and what to do about scrapes and cuts. He also gave his volunteers a site security briefing. The group walked around the ruins, learned the history of the site and was shown the boundaries of where they could go and could not go during the project.
A couple of the volunteers had Native American heritage and really enjoyed helping with the project, he said.
“A first aid station was provided by Loriel Meyn, a scoutmaster with Troop 7117. We only had one kid scrape his finger, but he was prepared — Boy Scouts are always prepared — he had a Band-Aid and took care of it himself,” Schulteis said.
There were four teams for the project, he explained.
One group worked on trail restoration, he said. The trail had become dangerously rocky due to erosion, so rocks were moved and soil from off-site was brought in to fill the spots where the rocks were.
Another group cut the catclaw and weeds on the trail.
A separate group was assigned the task of cutting down the limbs of the junipers overhanging the trails.
The fourth group took care of cleaning up any debris left on the trail.
Some volunteers brought their own gloves and clippers, others were provided through donations and fundraising Schulteis arranged.
Additional donations came from several businesses, he said. BoSa Donuts provided pastries; coffee came from Dutch Bros Coffee; plus Tractor Supply made donations. Little Stinker Septic Service provided a portable toilet for the project. Schulteis said it took 28 hours to make the arrangements for the donations.
He said looking back at the project he would have added a training session on the safe use of tools for the volunteers.
Three groups now must review the project before they decide if it will earn Schulteis the rank of Eagle Scout. First it goes before the Scoutmaster Conference; next he will take the project before a Board of Review; and finally the Grand Canyon Council of the Boy Scouts of America considers the project for the award of Eagle Scout rank.
If Schulteis is successful, the presentation of his Eagle Scout rank takes place in the spring.
