So I’m cruising.
I’m tripping.
I’m barreling down the Bearfoot Trail.
Although, to be fair — I’m well booted.
Because science has proven — you don’t gotta be barefoot to get back to nature.
I’m offering myself as a test case for studies that show the great outdoors will make you feel, well, great — even in small doses.
I should probably at this point confess that I snuck onto the trail in the middle of the Portals subdivision — via that largely hidden, suddenly controversial trailhead the Forest Service wants to expand. I tried not to holler, drop litter or do wheelies in the neighborhood — but still felt like I was getting dirty looks from those silent, second-floor windows.
But never mind that.
I am officially on my quest to reach Pine Creek and the bridge to happiness.
Now, I’ve been on the Bearfoot Trail off and on over the years. Heck, I even volunteered a couple of Saturdays to serve on the chain gain, building the darn thing — intended primarily as part of a loop trail that encircles the communities of Pine and Strawberry. The main goal was to create a firebreak — as well as a safe route for fire crews to protect the community from getting swallowed up by a fire.
Building the trail was fun — in a sweaty, I’m-definitely-getting-older kinda way. I felt virtuous — and enjoyed a contact high off of nature. This turns out to be very good for you. More on that later.
My present point is that you cover little trail on a work detail.
So when I heard about the big brouhaha about the Portals trailhead in the midst of the long, poorly accessed trail — I figured I’d check it out. Mostly because this middle section provides easy access to a spring-fed portion of Pine Creek. If you start off on one of the better-known trailheads off Highway 260, you’ve got to complete a seven-mile round trip to reach the creek.
So that’s why I find myself galumphing down the Bearfoot Trail on a crisp fall day.
The trail is up on the flanks of the mountain, following an easy contour with sweeping views out over the valley that harbors Pine and Strawberry. Over the years, the volunteers led by Mike Brandt and his Merry Pranksters have done a wonderful job of laying out the trail — and keeping it from sliding down the hill. Once you get to the main contour of the trail, it’s an easy amble.
And oh so good for you, say the scientists.
Now, in my heedlessly youthful days — I could carry a 40-pound pack over the spine of the Sierra Nevadas. In the nerdy arrogance of my misspent Boy Scout youth, I even had this jaunty, 360-degree turnaround thing I would execute with a full pack on the zig-zag of the switchback. But that was in another world — before gravity got so strong, hills so steep and my breath so short. These days, I’m more likely to show up in the obits than on the list of Arizona Trail thru-hikers.
That’s why I particularly liked a study published in the journal Nature — because it sounded so, well, doable. The researchers surveyed 20,000 people to see how time spent in nature matched up with self-reported health and happiness. The researchers focused on minutes per week, rather than the hard-core exercise side of things.
What did they find?
Well, people who spend at least two hours a week doing pretty much anything in nature reported significantly increased well-being and health. Time in nature didn’t seem to yield much benefit if you spend much less than that 120-180 minute-a-week threshold. And you didn’t seem to get much additional benefit once you went above 300 minutes. The benefit applied just as well to people who sat by a stream thinking deep thoughts for 15 minutes a day as to those who toiled to mountaintops to gaze at the misty horizon once a week. It ain’t the exercise — it’s the attitude adjustment.
Don’t take my word for it: Here’s a link to the study. It’s all very scientific. In fact, if you manage to slog through all the science jargon — you’re gonna need 15 minutes streamside just to recover.
So, I’m thinking. I can do this. Even in my decrepit state.
A whole host of other studies have shown that contact with nature lowers the risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, asthma hospitalization, mental distress and well, death. Actually, doesn’t lower the risk of death. Still 100%. But exposure to nature could put the reckoning off a bit.
Other studies show that even in children, exposure to nature lowers the risk of obesity and myopia. Now, myopia either means near-sightedness or “lack of imagination and foresight.” I suspect they meant “nearsighted,” but I’m going with imagination and foresight.
Moreover, just living in neighborhoods with trees and natural environments across the street or down the block increases self-reported health and well-being — not to mention cognitive development in kids. Lord, I love Rim Country.
So I’m feeling downright long lived, rolling along the Bearfoot Trail, without a barefooted bear in sight.
And then we get to the bridge after an easy mile or two.
The water is trickling along — moving from one reflecting pond to the next. The last autumn limbs of the walnuts and cottonwoods lean out over the creek — gleaming gold and quicksilver in the pools.
The water sings and trills, some elf song burbling up from the earth.
Beyond the bridge lies a fern glade — still green. The vibrant green, intricately designed ferns remember when they had the dry land to themselves — before flowers and dinosaurs and metaphor-hunting writers. They fill the space between giant, old growth ponderosas — trees as big around as a fairy circle. The deeply fissured bark of the old growth pines smells of vanilla. They have stood sentinel here since before Columbus stumbled on the New World by mistake.
I’m gobsmacked, speechless, transported. I rub my eyes, expecting hobbits and Tree Ents to materialize in the green distance.
I find a rock and take a seat amidst the ferns overlooking the stream.
And I tell you truthfully, brothers and sisters, I was wrong.
I am, in fact, gonna live forever.
