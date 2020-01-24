I’m a sitting and a waiting.
The pinyon jays clearly view me with suspicion.
Perhaps they think I’m after their seed stash. They get through the winter without long-distance migrating by stashing thousands of pine seeds in secret hiding places. Somehow, they can remember thousands of such hidey holes. They’re vital to the reproduction of the pines in their territory, since every year some of those hidden, widely spread seeds sprout.
So I’m troubled knowing we have 80% fewer pinyon jays than in 1970, when I was young and foolish with the entire world ahead of me. My father was a workaholic city manager who I didn’t really understand and I wasn’t paying much attention to anything so fleeting and frail as pinyon jays.
Alas, it’s not just the pinyon jays. We’ve lost a third of the birds in North America since I graduated high school — some 3 billion of them.
This dismaying figure stems from the patient, meticulous efforts of volunteers like Dave Hallock and 14 other Rim Country volunteers who took part this December in the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count. The 15 volunteers carefully recorded both the number of different species and the number of individuals within about seven miles of Payson. Over a 24-hour period, the volunteers counted 85 species and 2,441 individuals — the second lowest number in all the 16 years they’d been doing the Christmas count.
The study documenting the 30% national decline was published in the journal Science from just such an annual bird count, with help from radar studies of migrating birds between 2007 and 2017. Cornell Lab of Ornithology biologist Ken Rosenberg served as the lead author for the massive study. Habitat loss, a decline in insect populations, industrial farming, climate change, herbicides and pesticides all likely played a role.
Only a few groups thrived — mostly because human beings made some effort to save them. Hunters invested in protecting wetlands — and waterfowl increased by 50%. The Endangered Species Act rescued bald eagles and they boomed.
The local bird counters said a cold snap may have reduced numbers right before the census. Still, they found many of the usual species — like dark-eyed juncos, scrub jays, golden eagles, bald eagles, kestrels, Cooper’s hawks, kingfishers, Cassin’s kingbirds, white-throated sparrows and even a good-luck roadrunner. They found a wonderful assemblage of winter loiterers on the Green Valley Park Lakes — including northern shovelers as well as canvasback, ring-necked and ruddy ducks. For the first time, they recorded a crackling goose nibbling on the grass in Green Valley Park.
I’m trying not to think too much about the 3 billion missing birds.
Heck, I’m trying not to think about the Trump administration’s effort to eliminate most of the penalties for killing birds in the process of big projects, like building bridges and highways and other infrastructure projects. Heck, they don’t even have to report bird deaths anymore.
No, I just want to sit here and give the jays something to screech about.
And maybe think about my dad — who spent his whole life as a city manager, before discovering birding in his retirement. He was an engineer type — so his passion for birds came as a surprise to me, fresh evidence of how little I knew. He ended up in Carlsbad, Calif. One of his proudest accomplishments was landing a big grant from the Army Corps of Engineers to dredge and restore a freshwater-tidal lagoon, to help save the shore-nesting least tern. The money came from the Long Beach Port Authority, required to “mitigate” the destruction of wetlands caused by a harbor expansion. Guess they wouldn’t have to do that now.
Dad and I spent the last few months of his life sitting on the shores of his lagoon, counting birds and hoping for a glimpse of a tern, wheeling on the breeze.
I’m diverted from the jays’ critique of my character by the flitter of white-throated sparrows, dropping through the branches of a big juniper — like a stop-action fluff film. I do not understand how they bear the winter, with their hot little beaks and fluttering hearts. They’re considered “abundant,” but have still lost 63% of their numbers since 1966.
At this moment, I spotted a bald eagle cruising down the canyon. We’ve brought the bald eagles back from the brink — mostly by banning DDT. The eagle drifted on down the canyon out of sight, scarcely moving his wings.
Dad would have loved seeing the eagle.
I think suddenly about Ilana, my granddaughter.
I need to get her up here, to sit on the banks of the East Verde — waiting for the eagle or the belted kingfisher. They dive into the water with their eyes closed to snap up little fish. I must not wait to show Ilana the kingfishers or jays of the sparrows, lest they all dwindle away.
But I shall not tell her about the 3 billion missing birds. It would make her sad.
Besides, she might ask how we let this happen.
