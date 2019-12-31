Banjo, an Australian shepherd, is the hero of Coronado Way — at least as far as his owners, the Bradleys and their neighbor across the street are concerned.
Banjo, 6, has been with the Bradleys since he was 3 months old and was “raised” by a pit bull rescued from the Humane Society of Central Arizona.
Banjo was trained not to go into the street, but the morning of Dec. 26 he defied his training and trusted his instincts. He kept going into the street and coming back to his master, Jim Bradley.
“He was mad because I wouldn’t follow him,” Bradley said.
When the frail, elderly man gave into his pet’s urgings he discovered his neighbor had fallen. She was partly in her drive and partly in the street, thinly dressed with a bloody face.
“She’d fallen in the snow and traffic could not see her,” Bradley said.
He had his wife call for help and then he, his wife and Banjo all stood guard so traffic would not hit the woman.
Bradley said Banjo kept whining and whining until the fire department and ambulance arrived and took their neighbor to the hospital.
The Dec. 26 incident is not the first time Banjo helped the victim of a fall. Bradley said one time his wife fell outside and broke her ankle. She sent Banjo to find her husband, telling the dog, “Go find Daddy.”
