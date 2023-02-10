My Type A octogenarian husband believes in community service, is a golfer, a hunter, a fisherman, a writer, a world traveler, and a life-long skier since the age of 4. In the mountains of Idaho, he stood on the skis in front of his dad, pressed his little body against his father’s knees and off they flew, twisting and turning down the mountain. Bob adores skiing.

Naturally, a skiing invitation from friends to join them on the slopes at Sunrise Ski Resort delighted him. We got there a day early – and Bob skied until the slopes closed at 4 p.m. I grew up in the desert around Phoenix and do not like freezing snow, so I spent the day inside the warm lodge, stuffing myself with junk food.

