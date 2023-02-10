My Type A octogenarian husband believes in community service, is a golfer, a hunter, a fisherman, a writer, a world traveler, and a life-long skier since the age of 4. In the mountains of Idaho, he stood on the skis in front of his dad, pressed his little body against his father’s knees and off they flew, twisting and turning down the mountain. Bob adores skiing.
Naturally, a skiing invitation from friends to join them on the slopes at Sunrise Ski Resort delighted him. We got there a day early – and Bob skied until the slopes closed at 4 p.m. I grew up in the desert around Phoenix and do not like freezing snow, so I spent the day inside the warm lodge, stuffing myself with junk food.
At last, when the resort closed, the parking lot emptied, and we trudged like turtles to our truck. I’m not fast or secure walking on ice – so I held on to hubby for dear life. When we finally reached the truck, he could not find the keys. They were not in any pocket, nowhere on his person. Gone! A mystery! Bob insisted he’d put the keys in his pant pocket. But then, he’d also lost his wallet on the slope. Fortunately, a very nice skier found it and gave it to the Sunrise staff with all intact. Then amazingly, the staff used the lift ticket scanner to find Bob in the lift line. What nice people!
Then, A FLASHBACK! to Barcelona, Spain a few years ago, while walking down a busy street, my hubby thought he’d put cash in his money belt, but had actually dropped it down his pants. Dollar bills flew from his pant leg! No doubt – his keys met the same fate. They lay somewhere on the mountain under fresh powder snow. May they rest in peace.
So now we were stuck in the freezing parking lot with sunset upon us.
Behold! A light still gleamed in the lodge office window! We shuffled and slipped across the icy parking lot, holding each other up for dear life – guided by that glitter of light.
The skiing gods smiled on us. Assistant manager Anthony and general manager Todd Clarke were just closing up. We told them our sad story. Anthony got on the phone, trying to find us a ride to Pinetop. No luck. So the wonderful manager, Todd, took pity and drove us all the way to our motel in Pinetop. He even drove us to Walgreens so I could get a day’s worth of my heart meds. And then he drove us to Walmart, so Bob could buy some shoes and finally take off his ski boots – since our luggage remained locked in the truck. What super guys! We thank both with all our hearts.
We slept in our clothes that night and the next morning hitched a ride with a nice couple to Darbi’s Restaurant for breakfast. Bob called A-Alarm Locksmith. The locksmith showed up a short while later – and drove Bob through a white-out blizzard to the Sunrise parking lot. During the storm, the locksmith quickly picked the lock and made a new truck key right on the spot. Another really nice person!
So after two days of chaos and $500 in extra cost, we found ourselves back in our own car on the way to Greer. Bob sighed, “Glad I didn’t discover I lost the key until later. It would have spoiled my wonderful day skiing.”
Husbands. It’s always about them, isn’t it?
The lesson learned from this story is: “The key to happy skiing is to put it in your pocket.”
And if you’re going to get completely stranded – best do it at Sunrise.
