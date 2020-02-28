It’s just been a year since Katrina Corella fell in love with Rim Country.
Now the transplanted Tucson native owns her own business in Payson offering yoga, Pilates and barre (an endurance building hybrid of ballet, yoga and Pilates) classes.
Corella opened The Mantra Maven on Monday, Feb. 24 at 405 S. Beeline Highway, Suite A. It’s a boutique yoga studio and event venue.
“By bending the rules of traditional yoga and integrating a modern flair on this ancient practice we encourage personal growth, expanding your mind, body, and soul,” reads a statement on her website. “Classes focus on the fundamentals of yoga, so you can build your own practice — from the ground up. Meanwhile, events are vibrantly themed, designed to expand your mental and physical horizons.”
Corella is a certified yoga instructor who discovered the connection between the body and the mind when she worked in memory care centers in the Valley.
“I worked in care giving and I eventually became an advocate for adults with developmental disabilities,” she said. “I also worked with memory care centers with elderly living with Alzheimer’s dementia.
“The work with memory care centers is what got me into very basic stretching and the impact it can have on your mind. So, that was very influential in my becoming a yoga instructor.”
She’s completely sold on the benefits of yoga and became a certified yoga instructor.
“It took me all over the world,” she said. “I became very heavily invested in learning about the practice of yoga and its origins in Indonesia, specifically. So, I did spend time practicing traditional yoga in Indonesia amongst the Balinese that had practiced yoga for centuries.”
She spent a month there last April.
“It was a beautiful experience,” she said. “The practice alone in Indonesia is so much different than in America or western yoga.
“Besides that, I got to explore other parts of Indonesia, and that was eye-opening. The infrastructure and culture are so different. Within Indonesia there’s not a lot of waste. Food is served a lot of times on banana leaves, instead of paper plates. The lifestyle was very sustainable and there was appreciation towards every task.”
She was alarmed when she visited some beaches in Indonesia.
“Seeing beautiful beaches littered by tourists bringing single-use items and just leaving them made me sad,” she said. “Seeing that pollution was really disheartening. Seeing their appreciation for culture and they’re not using plastics, I realized I could make positive life choices over here in Pine that would have a positive impact on the far reaches of the world.”
She offers a “sustainable tackle kit” with most of her membership packages featuring a biodegradable yoga mat, stainless steel water bottle and a canvas style tote bag to carry the mat and water bottle in.
“The gear is very low chemical without sacrificing quality,” she said. “The mats are very durable and come in a variety of colors and designs, so each member can personalize their own sustainable tackle kit.”
Among the membership options are: a 30-day membership for $90 that allows you to drop into any five classes, a six-month membership for $115 a month that allows you to take part in an unlimited number of classes and includes the three-piece kit, an annual membership for $1,100 that includes unlimited classes and the kit, and month-to-month memberships for $145 a month that you can cancel at any time and includes unlimited classes and the kit.
Visit TheMantraMaven.com for more information. Manage your membership on the Mantra Maven app, which also allows you to book appointments or reach out to Corella with questions.
Classes are small, with no more than five people in each.
Corella grew up in Tucson before living in the Valley for a few years. She visited Pine for the first time a year ago on the eve of the huge snowstorm that dumped about three feet of snow on Rim Country. That might have sent many scurrying back to the Valley or Tucson.
Not Corella.
“I had only seen snow a handful of times and it wasn’t even real snow,” she said. “I had no idea Arizona had such a scenic environment to offer. I was here then within a day or two the storm hit. I could have left, but I didn’t and I’ve been here ever since. I was working in sales in the Valley at the time and I called and told them I wasn’t coming back. I’m a mountain girl, now.”
Classes are held Mondays-Thursdays. On Fridays-Sundays, the business is available for private events such as parties. “It’s a great little venue space,” Corella said.
For more information, visit her website or email her at katrina.corella@gmail.com.
