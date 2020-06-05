The last ponderosa towered over the plaza of Pueblo Bonito, marking a lost forest and a lost world in the last generation before time swept it all away.
How else to explain the great tree trunk with roots still attached standing in Chaco Canyon 50 miles from the nearest living ponderosa?
The Plaza Tree of Pueblo Bonito has fired the imaginations of archaeologists ever since 1924, when it was first unearthed in the heart of a civilization that sprawled across 65,000 square miles — to the edge of the White Mountains. Decades ago, archaeologists argued that the Chacoans built their great city around the last living ponderosa, keeping it alive centuries after a shift in the climate and their own efforts had turned a woodland into desert.
It’s a cool story.
But it’s probably not true, according to a study by researchers from the University of Arizona tree ring lab.
Still, the reality’s equally fascinating and no less interesting, as the portents of drought, overpopulation and climate change gather over our own sprawling civilization.
Turns out, the people of Chaco Canyon somehow hauled the Plaza Tree of Pueblo Bonito 50 miles. Oddly enough, they had roads — but no wheels and no draft animals to haul anything if they had an ox. The 20-foot-long trunk with root nubs attached came from the still-sacred Chuska Mountains. Then they apparently set the tree upright in the plaza of their greatest city, perhaps the centerpiece of great religious ceremonies, according to a just-released tree-ring study by researchers from the University of Arizona.
The remarkable finding published in American Antiquity emerged from matching the pattern of the annual growth rings to thousands of other trees. The width of the growth rings matches annual rainfall, which revealed the tree originally grew in the Chuska Mountains, still deeply sacred to the Navajo. The decay of the outer layers made it impossible to determine exactly when it was cut down, but it was at least 250 years old before it was toppled.
The people living in the pueblos of New Mexico still set up pine tree poles in their plazas during certain ceremonies. They may ceremonially climb the planted poles or hang bags with offerings on the trunk. Or perhaps the great tree served as a sundial, for a people who aligned their buildings with the path of the sun and built in slots in the wall to admit the light of the solstice. They even left pictoglyps marking the 28-year lunar cycle and perhaps recording the flare of a nearby supernova, flaring in the mysterious night sky.
Today, the idea of the last, lonely ponderosa in the sacred plaza still resonates. Recent tree ring studies have proved we’re in the midst of the worst drought since the 50-year dry spell that doomed Chaco. In our case, heat trapping pollutants have redoubled the impact of natural variations. Moreover, rising temperatures and increased drought may well dramatically shrink the world’s largest ponderosa pine forest, which stretches from the Grand Canyon across Rim Country and the White Mountains into New Mexico. The ponderosa may yield to pinyon pines and juniper at the lower elevation edge of their range, like the forests around Payson.
Even without human-caused warming, such sweeping changes have happened repeatedly — including after the last Ice Age 10,000 years ago and to a much lesser extent in the 1400s, when decades long dry periods helped collapse the interlocked civilizations of the Ancestral Puebloans.
The evidence of pack rat middens testifies to the loss of a woodland in Chaco Canyon that grew there before people built their great city. Pack rats gather material from a wide area to build their middens, cementing it in place with their urine, which acts as a preservative. They occupy a midden for generations so scientists can use middens to sample plant remains going back thousands of years.
Studies of pack rat middens prove that the shrubby deserts of Chaco Canyon once harbored a pine woodland, which gave way to an oak woodland, which gave way to shrublands, which gave way to desert.
The Chaco people arrived as the woodlands were already fading, but likely polished them off with their massive building projects and their demand for firewood.
The astonishing complex of five-story ruins stretching for miles along Chaco Canyon includes the 650-room Pueblo Bonito along with gigantic, circular kivas. For instance, Chetro Ketl once had an underground, 39-foot-wide passageway connecting the 500-room pueblo to the great kiva. Archaeologists estimate it required 29,000 man hours, 5,000 trees and 50 million stone blocks just to build Chetro Ketl. The Chacoans built one kiva for every 29 rooms, demonstrating their spiritual life. Estimates suggest they used 200,000 pine trees for roof beams — all hauled from 50 or 70 miles away — although none so massive as the Plaza Tree.
Curiously, the ruins don’t have the numerous hearths you’d need to support the large population those ruins imply. This has led archaeologists to speculate many of the settlements were occupied only seasonally, drawing people from all over the region — as Mecca today draws the faithful from across the world.
This would also explain the baffling network of six great, arrow-straight roads radiating from Chaco in all directions. The roads climbed mountains and ridges with steps and causeways, stretching for 60 miles and never wavering from their compass setting. They were 30 feet wide in places, with engineering to protect them from washing out. They connected related settlements scattered across 65,000 square miles. Why build roads when you have no wheeled carts? No draft animals? Perhaps the roads were ceremonial. Perhaps they allowed the easier hauling of trees, perhaps they made the annual pilgrimage to Chaco easier for the people in outlying communities.
All we know is that they struggled and triumphed and rose and fell, leaving behind the Plaza Tree of Pueblo Bonito — a mystery and a warning to all who came after.
