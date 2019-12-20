The roar of generosity could be heard throughout Rim Country when area motorcyclists from ABATE of AZ and MMA of AZ joined forces Saturday, Dec. 14, to collect five pickup trucks of toys and raise $3,500, which will be used by The Women of the Moose, Moose Lodge #852 in Star Valley, to provide Christmas for families in need. The generous contributions were part of the 17th Annual Barbie Hensler Memorial Toy Run and included a party at the Buffalo Bar & Grill in Payson where there was a silent auction, 50-50 drawing, raffle prizes and music.
