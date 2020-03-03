When they opened The Rusty Pine Cone in September 2018, Gene and Leigh Pendergraft figured they could just head over to their business from their home whenever they noticed the occasional customer or they rang their Ring doorbell.
But that didn’t work out so well.
No, the store at 3972 N. Highway 87 in Old Settlers Village in Pine turned out to be busier than they could have imagined.
Seems folks can’t get enough of a shop offering a variety of engraved gifts, unique cabin décor, souvenirs, tasty snacks and more with great hospitality.
“We thought we were just going to open the store whenever somebody rang the doorbell, but it’s turned out to be a full-time job,” Gene said. “We thought it was going to be a weekend hobby. We didn’t know. We’ve never been in business before.”
No, they both worked in sales and marketing in The Valley before “retiring” to Pine three years ago.
Luckily, running the shop is something they both enjoy.
“We love it,” Gene said. “You’ve got to do something when you retire. We want to keep busy. We didn’t come up here to open a business, we came up to relax and retire but it’s turned into a lot of fun. We meet so many people and have made so many friends through the business that we would have never had the opportunity to meet.
“Now, it’s turned into a nice little business that everybody depends on.”
The store has received five-star ratings for its unique products, custom engraving and great customer service.
A variety of lawn art greets customers outside the shop, including colorful grasshoppers, birds and other forest creatures. And they have so many items inside that they expanded from the one building they initially rented to three, all of which were built in the 1800s.
“Some people come just to look at the buildings,” Leigh said.
They feature a wide variety of wood and metal art and are an authorized seller of Woodstock Chimes. And there’s so much more that it would take you the better part of an hour to get a look at everything.
They visited Pine for the first time eight years ago when some friends invited them up. They loved Pine so much that they began returning nearly every summer weekend to camp for the next five years.
Three years ago, they sold their house and moved to Pine full time. Leigh’s multiple sclerosis was part of the reason.
“Because my wife has MS and the heat is so bad in the Valley, we decided to retire up here,” Gene said.
Leigh isn’t old enough to receive Medicare, so Gene got a job as a bus driver for Pine School working 30 hours a week so they’d have health insurance.
About two years ago, their son, Marc, who owns an engraving business in the Valley called Engrave My Memories, told his parents they should open a gift shop because he saw a need for one in Pine. He’d do any custom engraving they needed.
His parents weren’t sure if it was a good idea. So, they rented a booth in the 2018 Pine-Strawberry Fourth of July Festival to see how much interest there was in their products.
Marc brought his portable engraving machine with him and did custom engraving on wine glasses, tumblers, wood signs, knife handles, etc.
Well, there was plenty of interest and they decided their son had a good idea.
So they opened The Rusty Pine Cone, selling a wide variety of engraved gifts, unique cabin décor, souvenirs and tasty snacks.
They buy most of their products from local artists and sell them in their store. And they offer personalized engraving on many of the items they sell.
They also started offering E-bike rentals and sales last May. They have six E-bikes that rent for $30 an hour or $50 for two hours. The two-hour rental also includes a guided history tour of Pine for anyone who wants one.
E-bikes weren’t their first idea.
“I was going to do a buggy rental, like side-by-sides,” Gene said. “Then one weekend there were people up here renting a cabin for the weekend and they were riding those. They were so noisy. One went by the building and it was so noisy I said, ‘I can’t do that and put more noise pollution in this pretty little town.”
But he wanted to give both visitors and residents another option.
“You can go hiking, but what else can you do,” Gene wondered.
He decided on E-bikes. The pedal-assist bicycles feature a much smaller and quieter motor that runs when you’re pedaling. They have free helmets and safety vests for anyone renting an E-bike.
“I thought I’d get something more family oriented that’s quiet and you get exercise,” he said.
They’ve been popular.
“We’ve done well with them,” he said. “You have to be over 16 to rent them. Most of the people I rent to are 40 and over. We’ve had people 80 years old on these bicycles.”
And one couple’s experience is a testament to their popularity.
“A couple rented them for their anniversary and said it was the highlight of their anniversary riding around Pine on electric bikes,” Gene said.
They don’t rent them out in January and February but have them available for the next 10 months.
“I shut them down for January and February because it’s just too darn cold and I don’t want them in the snow,” Gene said. “But we’ll be renting them out now through December.”
The E-bike rentals have also received a five-star rating by customers.
The Pendergrafts have been married for 35 years. They have two children. Their daughter, Stefani, is a teacher in the Valley. She has two children. Their daughter brings their grandkids up to see them and they drive to the Valley whenever they can.
Gene grew up in Ohio and moved to Arizona in 1968. Leigh moved to Phoenix from Milwaukee, Wis. in 1981.
The Rusty Pine Cone is open Thursdays-Sundays year-round. Their hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the summer, which starts for them in March. They’re open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the rest of the year.
Kids and adults can pose for photos in the bear cutouts in front of the store. They plan to add fluffy chicken for kids to interact with within the next couple of months.
Santa and Mrs. Claus stop by every Saturday and Sunday from Thanksgiving weekend through the weekend before Christmas. They have a Christmas children’s shopping area.
For more information, call 612-467-9959, visit TheRustyPineCone@gmail.com or email therustypinecone.com.
Contact kmorris@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!