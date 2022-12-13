I’m sitting on a mystery.
Watching the sun go down.
Thinking about the nature of truth and certainty — and the fate of the world.
Now, that’s a lot to glean from a pile of lichen-covered granite, but the Great Unconformity will do that, if you let it ... not to mention offering a lesson in how science works, why COVID befuddled us and why we’re so vulnerable to conspiracies, misinformation and manipulation.
The Great Unconformity is an odd juxtaposition of granite and sandstone — one of the greatest geological mysteries on the planet and the basic bedrock of Rim Country.
Mind you — the Great Unconformity crops up all over the world: From the bottom of the Grand Canyon to the Scottish Highlands. But Payson remains one of the best places on the planet to sit cross legged in the sunlight atop the Great Unconformity.
You look confused. OK. Here’s the deal.
Leave Payson and head up Highway 87/260 toward Pine. Couple of miles out of town, look at the road cut on your right. You’ll see stark, slanted contact between some crumbly looking granite and a tidy layer of sandstone. The same exposure runs through the cliff behind my house in East Verde Estates.
The Tapeats Sandstone layer on top is about 600 million years old, laid down during the Cambrian Period. That’s right when life exploded into a bewildering diversity of forms after hundreds of millions of years of incremental change.
Now here’s what’s strange: This sandstone layer lies right on top of granite that’s 1.6 BILLION years old.
What on Earth happened? How did a billion years worth of rock just disappear?
We’re not certain: But scientists have some mind-blowing theories.
Here’s the latest: Snowball Earth.
Turns out, about 700 million years ago temperatures dropped and vast glaciers covered most of the continents — which were at that point mostly gathered in one place. The Earth thawed just before the Tapeats Sandstone was forged.
So one theory suggests that those global glaciers bulldozed the entire surface of the planet — scraping off perhaps a third of the crust as they advanced and retreated.
The glaciers dumped all of that rock into the oceans. Once in the ocean, the rock essentially got recycled. The crust is fractured into great plates. Molten rock wells up on one side of these crustal plates. At the opposite edge, the plate plunges back into the Earth. The light rock of the continents rides on top of these crustal plates. As a result, all the old rocks are on the continents — and all the rocks on the seafloor are relatively young.
So the glaciers of Snowball Earth simply removed a billion years worth of rock.
Another theory to account for the Great Unconformity blames the breakup of the supercontinent Rodenia at roughly the same time. That theory holds that the high plateau of the supercontinent fragmented and the resulting erosion removed a billion years’ worth of sediment. The process concluded some 700 million years ago, just before the Tapeats Sandstone got laid down directly on top of the ancient, now-exposed granite.
The Snowball Earth faction got some support recently in the form of a study by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society. They came up with a computer model suggesting how Snowball Earth could have stemmed from a relatively modest cooling in the course of a mere 10,000 years. They suggested that if the planet cools off quickly enough — it can trigger catastrophic changes. The drop in temperature causes the ice sheet to grow, which reflects more sunlight, which causes more cooling. Eventually, you get runaway glaciers.
So how do we get out of such a fix?
Here’s where heat-trapping greenhouse gases get some love. Normally, the chemical weathering of rocks removes heat-trapping carbon dioxide. But when the glaciers cover the rocks, they don’t weather and remove carbon dioxide. This eventually warms things up. Glaciers retreat, the ground absorbs more heat and you have a runaway warming effect.
So, it’s complicated. Lots to argue about. The MIT researchers said just a 2% drop in sunlight in a period of 10,000 years could cause runaway glaciation — depending on the position of the continents. Maybe a surge in volcanism spewed enough smoke to dim the sun. Maybe the sun’s more variable than we thought.
But here’s another strange possibility: Maybe the catastrophe of Snowball Earth actually had something to do with the Cambrian Explosion of diversity that led eventually to dinosaurs, scientists and sun-loving writers.
The whole argument makes a couple of fascinating points.
First — science isn’t about certainty — its about using evidence to discard bad ideas and come up with the next useful question. Politicians, preachers and paranoids deal in certainty. Scientists don’t. So we aren’t certain where COVID originated. We can’t guarantee it won’t get worse — or just fade away. Scientists just give you their best guess based on the best evidence available. And that’s generally more useful than when a friend tells you he saw an online video about a guy whose eye popped out of its socket after getting the vaccine.
Second — human beings are amazing. I didn’t detail the astonishing ways scientists figured out that glaciers covered most of the planet 700 million years ago. But it fills me with hope that some among us are willing to devote their lives to such questions.
Third — oh, man, I love Granite Dells and the boulders behind my house and the bottom of the Grand Canyon — and the sunlight on my upturned face.
So I’m gonna sit here on my 1.6-billion-year-old boulder thanking the fates for the Cambrian Explosion and a head full of questions while I appreciate every blessed photon.
