May your search through nature lead you to yourself -unknown
This quote etched into a wilderness sign on a nature trail in California was later inked onto my skin, a permanent agreement holding me accountable to the self-betterment journey I began in 2015.
Prior to meeting nature, I rushed about on the hamster wheel of life – overworking to pay for overspending, accepting promotions to buy more stuff, to have more status, to look younger, to be fancier. Like many, I took on too much, so round and round I spun. I was hypnotized by success, yet my spirit waned. Overworked, overweight, overrun, I’d become unhealthy – smoking, partying and taking a myriad of medications for ailments I supposedly had. Additionally, I’d been absorbed into an empty relationship.
Yearning to live more fully, I made drastic changes. In that period of change I also discovered the outdoors, my maiden voyage being a hike. At best covering a mile, my body reminded me we had far to go – in fact I wasn’t even sure I liked hiking. I mean – cardio? Blech!
Eventually, becoming immersed in the great outdoors and also a healthier lifestyle, I was able to flush eight medications into the toilet. I also quit smoking and eased back on visits to the pub. I discovered natural remedies and embraced physical activity in fresh air with incredible views.
Inevitably nature did begin to lead me to myself. The more time I spent with nature the more I craved.
I embarked on an odyssey – a month camping and hiking in northern Arizona and Utah. I crawled on hands and knees through an underground cave. I huffed and cussed my way up Kendrick Peak. Making my way north, I sipped red wine perched near a Utah stream and confronted my fear of being alone. I slept in wide open spaces, corralled by ancient sandstone monoliths and took in dramatic monsoons migrating across Coyote Gulch. I climbed sky islands, swam in an Alpine lake and basked beneath a waterfall, tears rolling down my face. It was a baptism by nature. Previous to my sojourn as a solo-traveling, middle-aged woman, I hadn’t done anything more brave than camping – with a dozen friends.
The transformation was evident when I found myself intimidated by crowds at Zion National Park. Throngs of people like ants swarmed around me. Did I just hear calliope music and a carnival barker? Folding up the park map, I exited the fracas in search of serenity. Once at my backcountry home for the night, I relished sounds of distant coyotes howling and the company of a tarantula ambling across the russet desert.
Alas, this was where I needed to be – among the wild things.
Once back at home, surrounded by city sounds and smoggy smells, I encountered a melancholy I didn’t anticipate.
This wasn’t just about a vacation ending.
I had come away from the path to myself.
Now I go out often. I find spaces where my heart is joyful, my body is strong and my soul is free. Whether peering into craggy canyons, basking in waterfall mist, or clamoring atop Arizona’s highest peak, I feel connected. Nature’s not just my escape – it’s my church, a serene space where I can cry, praise, confess or pray.
With my fondness for writing and sharing experiences about this deep connection with nature, when The 260 Connection asked me if I’d like to share my adventures, I enthusiastically accepted.
I am still searching and maybe you are too. So come along.
Perhaps your search in nature will also lead you to yourself.
