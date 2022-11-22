My daughter’s convinced the baby boomers and other riffraff have destroyed the planet.
David Attenborough’s nature shows make her cry.
She shakes her head at my grocery list.
And my effort to build an outdoor compost box for food scraps failed.
So what’s a mother to do to get on the right side of history and sidestep the scorn of millennials?
Ah. I’ve got it.
Go solar?
Save the planet — cut the electricity bill.
Simple.
Oh, yeah. Remember the adage: No good deed goes unpunished.
In this case, going solar involved a six-month sojourn in the land of sales pitches, permits, techno-babble and overlapping bureaucracies.
Turns out — going solar ain’t as simple as the salesman makes it sound — especially in the hinterlands of rural Arizona.
Bottom line: Regulatory agencies haven’t caught up with the evolving solar industry. A review of consumer complaints from 2010 to 2016 found financing remains the biggest gripe. In some cases, the lease programs for the solar panels proved more expensive than the old electrical bill.
Other complaints discussed the poor workmanship or months long delays to wait for the panels to light up. It’s so bad, the Arizona Attorney General has warned Arizona solar consumers to get a bid from multiple companies, then research those companies carefully.
Rural Arizonans face additional challenges. Turns out, designing the system, installing the panels and getting inspections from both Gila County and Arizona Public Service creates a maze — especially if the company is based in the Valley.
We set out cheerfully enough in May with an online questionnaire.
Next thing we knew, the phone’s ringing off the hook (remember when phones had hooks?)
We settled on two companies and listened to the sales pitches. We chose ADT Solar which knocked on the door and made it all sound so easy.
Well, that was the last easy day.
Putting solar panels on a roof is like adding an extra room, according to Gila County and any city or town that handles permits and licensing. Gila County required a plan and an inspection to ensure the roof could hold the panels.
Then APS has to connect the customer, the solar company, and the county on its online portal managing the solar account.
By statute, APS must move along approval of plans and its administrative duties so the customer can start using the panels earlier rather than later. As near as we can tell — both APS and the county moved briskly along — but the company inserted long delays every step of the way.
Nonetheless, by August the installers showed up. In a matter of hours, the roof was covered with panels. We were so excited! We’d be running off sun power in no time. Flip the switch. My daughter will respect me!
Ah. Not so fast.
All summer the panels collected dust and pollen as the sunny days got shorter and shorter.
In September, we finally started calling to complain to anyone who would listen.
We found out that APS installs a meter that monitors how much electricity the panels send to the grid. When the sun goes down and the panels stop producing, the customer keeps the light on by using electricity from the grid.
But in September, we discovered ADT had not hooked up the solar meter — so APS couldn’t install the wires to take the electricity generated by the panels to the meter.
That could have been done at the same time the panels were installed.
So, we called ADT. And called. And called.
In October, technicians came out to install a new fuse box, but not the guts of the meter.
That required turning off our electricity. We thought for just an hour or two, but it ended up more than half a day. But we were lucky, other ADT customers in Rim Country lost power for days.
This is where the rural issue comes into effect. APS must disengage the wire to the house coming from the pole on the street using a bucket truck. Down in the Valley, most electrical utilities run underground. It’s easy to unplug and then plug them back in. Not so in rural Arizona communities like Payson.
We lucked out because APS had someone available to turn on the electricity by evening.
Still, we had no wires to connect the panels to the meters.
That took until October to get installed. Then APS installed their meter. The county green tagged it all to turn on ... and again crickets from ADT.
Thank goodness Pete learned how to turn on the system from APS.
I can now rest easy that I’m generating clean energy from the sun.
Brooke may even give me some environmental street cred.
Just so long as I don’t have to build another compost box.
