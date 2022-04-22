I’m sitting peacefully on a giant tree turned to stone — mute witness to the Great Dying, which consumed 75% of the world’s species some 250 million years ago.
The giant tree trunk on which I’m perched some 200 million years ago washed down a long-vanished river delta at roughly the same time a still-mysterious cataclysm wiped out roughly 80% of all ocean-going species and 70% of all land-lubbers.
The event marks the transition from the Permian age to the Triassic age. Theories abound on what caused the Great Dying, but most experts blame an unexplained, massive increase in volcanic activity that heated the planet and acidified the oceans. But an asteroid and the breakup of the supercontinent Pangea could have played a role.
The lurid, windswept layers of the Painted Desert — especially in the Petrified Forest — offer some of the best clues to the mystery.
One recent study found evidence of both asteroid strikes and volcanic outpourings in a mile deep core in the Petrified Forest, which captured the period right through the Great Dying.
I find it all fascinating.
And humbling.
And obscurely comforting.
I’ve nearly finished my sixth decade. Back when I was 20 — that seemed like a big number. Now, it seems like a flash of light — a sunrise and a sunset with a flurry of rain and thunder at midday. I’ve squandered opportunities I ought to have seized and opposed things I ought to have embraced. I’ve fallen off edges and bogged down in swamps and wandered in circles. But I have loved and been loved and come finally to understand the miraculous quality of morning light.
Still — the time seems too short to me now. I am like the stegosaurus — proud of his spikes — looking up with a mouth full of munch at the distant mushroom cloud of the asteroid strike.
So I sought perspective in reading the discoveries gleaned from a mile-deep rock core drilled in the Petrified Forest by researchers from the University of Texas and published in the GSA Bulletin. The core captured a continuous record from 225 million to 209 million years ago, when the Petrified Forest was a swampy, tropical forest — filled with giant, crocodile-like reptiles and the first, turkey-sized dinosaurs — whose heirs would include Tyrannosaurus Rex — and, well, turkeys.
The cores included zircon crystals produced by violent volcanic eruptions and asteroid impacts.
Of course, scientists will continue to battle — each wielding their hard-won evidence. Something terrible happened. Atmospheric carbon dioxide increased to about 2,000 parts per million, roughly four times today’s already elevated level. Temperatures probably rose by about 14 degrees F, about four times as much as it’s risen since the dawn of our industrialized age.
I would like to know what happened.
But sitting on my tree of stone, I’m strangely content. I will leave my offspring — as the stegosaurus left the birds and the phytosaurs of the Petrified Forest left the crocodiles.
And that’s comfort enough — that and the way the hollows of the rust-red hills fill with shadow as sunset draws near.
Life is fleeting here on the edge of everything, which makes it sweet beyond measure.
