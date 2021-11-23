Welcome back.
That’s the message owners Chris and Teresa Sellis will deliver to Rim Country diners with two big events at Tiny’s Restaurant this week.
It starts with today’s grand re-opening ribbon cutting for the totally remodeled eatery from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. They’re offering cake, $2 draft beer and other special discounts along with their new weekly Taco Tuesday special featuring $1.25 tacos.
That’s new, but what isn’t new is the full free Thanksgiving Day meals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday with the purchase of a beverage. Most drinks cost $1.75, but go as low as $1.50. You’ll get turkey, dressing, your choice of mashed or baked potato or fries, a vegetable, soup, salad, dinner bread and pumpkin pie.
“We do it to give thanks to the community,” Teresa said. “We’ve done it for like 15 years. Our locals — we really appreciate everybody.”
The family has plenty to be thankful for this week as they celebrate the re-opening of the popular restaurant at 600 E. Highway 260 in Payson after a fire in the kitchen forced them to close for 18 months. It destroyed the kitchen and caused smoke damage in other areas. They now have a new kitchen, new tables and new carpeting and other additions.
They reopened on Nov. 9.
So, you’ll see the whole family pitch in to help, including oldest son, Soto, the 2021 Payson High graduate who starred on the football field and wrestling mat for the Longhorns, his brother, Salvador, a current PHS student-athlete who joined his brother last year as a wrestling state qualifier, and their younger sister, Jasmine, 13.
The youngster on the cover of their menu is Soto as a child. He’ll be back home from college to help.
“They all work in the restaurant,” Teresa said. “Kids from the football team work there, too.”
“The family comes in and helps us get it done,” Teresa said. They’ll celebrate their own family Thanksgiving “another day.”
Chris Sellis grew up in restaurants.
“My husband, his families have like three restaurants in Yuma,” Teresa said. “I started working for his family at 14 as a busser.”
The couple opened their own restaurant in Yuma before relocating to Payson and opening Tiny’s here 19 years ago.
“Payson just wowed us,” Teresa said.
Tiny’s is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. They offer their two-plus-two breakfast deal from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday featuring two pancakes, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or sausage for $3.49. They have a $6.99 lunch special featuring a full sandwich and all-you-can-eat soup or salad from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The family owned and operated restaurant offers traditional homestyle cooking, “comfort food,” as Teresa calls it.
It’s “pretty much the same menu” but they’ve gone back to making “everything” from scratch. “We used to do that but got away from it,” Teresa said.
Yes, they’re back to business as usual.
Thankfully.
(1) comment
Great to have you back!! Will see you soon!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!