Payson’s new Toastmasters Club recently began meeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Wednesday at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. Charter members of the group include, from left, Bob Sumergi, Hal Key, Danette Key, Barb Schumacher, Dr. Bob Gear, Ryan Breeden, and Michael Price. Members Diana Vincent, Ken Davidson and Greg Sanders were not present for the photo. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization. It provides a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every member develops oral communication and leadership skills, which fosters self-confidence and personal growth.
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- Student captures beauty of Grand Canyon in painting
- Toastmasters off to a good start
- Tiny community leads the way toward safety
- Tiny home project takes another tiny step forward
- Star Valley joins county to plan for broadband
- Payson's Italio To Go growing in popularity
- Special Olympics hoops tourney here
- Lions Club makes donation to the homeless shelter
- Hiking with the Pied Piper of PATS
- Band holds fundraiser dinner
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Click on 'Latest Photo Gallery' section header to see more photo galleries
Click 'Latest Video' section headline to see more videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!