Payson’s new Toastmasters Club recently began meeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Wednesday at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. Charter members of the group include (from left) Bob Sumergi, Hal Key, Danette Key, Barb Schumacher, Dr. Bob Gear, Ryan Breeden, and Michael Price. Members Diana Vincent, Ken Davidson and Greg Sanders were not present for the photo. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization. It provides a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every member develops oral communication and leadership skills, which fosters self-confidence and personal growth.

