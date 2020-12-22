Somebody once told Dan Curtis there weren’t enough customers in Payson to support his idea of opening a flooring company.
Well, Dan Good Flooring company will celebrate 25 years in business this coming February.
“They told me there was no way I’d make it in the flooring business unless I did some other trades, like framing, and this and that, too,” Curtis said. “I never did that, and I have made it.”
Great customer service, quality products, and experience, which results in plenty of knowledge about the industry, have keyed his quarter-century in business.
And growth in Rim Country hasn’t hurt, either.
“I moved back to Payson in 1996 and it was really slow back then here,” Curtis said. “Right about that time is when Payson started doing its major growing. So that was about 1996 through today.”
He explained why it’s not named Dan Curtis Flooring.
“I did a floor and said ‘That’s a Dan Good looking floor,’” he explained. “I did a play on words. That’s when I came up with my company name and that’s my tag line.
“I was doing advertising on KMOG and they were saying ‘That’s a Dan Good Floor,’ and a little old lady called in and said, ‘You shouldn’t be cussing on the radio,’” he said with a chuckle. “And Rockin’ Ron said, ‘I’m not cussing, I’m saying Dan.’”
He’s Dan James Curtis. His father, who passed away in 1984, was named Dan Raymond Curtis. His father owned Rim Realty in Payson in the 1980s.
Curtis grew up in Payson and graduated from Payson High School in 1984. He served in the Navy and did some odd jobs in the Valley after he left the service.
“My roommate said, ‘Let’s get into the flooring business. We’re gonna be rich.’
“I’m still waiting for that rich part.”
He became a licensed flooring installer and worked for four or five years installing floors for Select Wood Floors in Phoenix. Then he returned home and opened his own business.
“I was a licensed flooring installer without a showroom or anything,” he said.
Dan Good Flooring has won the best flooring business in the Roundup’s Best of the Rim readers poll for four consecutive years.
But he’s got a big showroom at 810 N. Beeline Highway in the Swiss Village Shops just north of La Sierra Mexican Restaurant.
COVID-19 hasn’t had a big effect on his business since it’s considered an essential industry and he remained open and working.
Besides selling and installing all kinds of flooring, they also sell and install cabinets, countertops and showers.
Curtis said waterproof flooring is the hottest item these days.
“It’s called luxury vinyl plank,” he said. “It’s taken over the laminate industry. It’s been extremely popular the last five years or so. It snaps together like laminate but is made of vinyl PVC composites, which makes it 100% waterproof.”
Of course, they sell any kind of flooring you like.
“We still have all the tiles, wood and carpet,” Curtis said.
An increase in popularity in wood, luxury vinyl plank and laminate have coincided with a decrease in carpet sales.
“Carpet is on a downturn,” Curtis said. “People are only putting carpet in their bedrooms now.”
Whatever you want, Dan Good Flooring is a good place to start.
“We offer quality and experience,” Curtis said. “I’m pretty sure I’ve got everybody beat on experience. And my objective is making sure everybody is getting what they desire.”
He has 10 employees, including his daughter, Hallie. “She’s my right-hand girl,” he said.
Hallie gave birth to his granddaughter, Jasmine, nine months ago.
Dan Good Flooring is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, call 928-472-4597, visit dangoodflooring.com, like their Facebook page or email dangoodflooring@gmail.com.
