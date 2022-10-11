After decades of effort by county, state and federal officials, as well as residents of Tonto Basin, a groundbreaking was held to begin construction of the $23+ million Tonto Creek Bridge.
The invitation-only event was Tuesday, Oct. 4. Gila County officials and staff hosted federal and state representatives, along with students from Tonto Basin School.
Without a bridge and only low-water crossings, residents on the far side of the creek are often stranded by floodwaters. At least nine people have drowned in the creek when it was flooding – most recently, three children from the White Mountains visiting family at Thanksgiving.
Building a bridge over the creek has required years of environmental impact and other studies. Finally, with all the i’s dotted and t’s crossed, the bridge should be a reality in two to three years.
Congressman Tom O’Halleran was the only member of the area’s Washington delegation to attend. Also on hand were state legislators, plus many others with the Forest Service and transportation officials.
“This is a project that the county, state legislators, senators and Congress has worked on for many years. It has all come together,” posted Gila County Supervisor Woody Cline.
There were actually two groundbreaking events — one with the officials and a second with students.
Gila County Superintendent of Schools Roy Sandoval posted on Facebook a photo of both the officials and the students holding the groundbreaking shovels at different times during the event.
“Today I attended the ceremony for the Tonto Creek Bridge. Many dignitaries. Seems to me like the Tonto Basin kids are doing all the work, though. Go figure,” he joked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!