The impact of the massive Woodbury Fire continues to be felt in the southern part of Gila County.
The Tonto National Monument will reopen the visitor center to the public at 8 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30.
Visitors will be able to explore the museum, the Western National Parks Association park store, and participate in the Junior Ranger program.
Park staff continues to address hazards within the burned area created by the Woodbury Fire.
These hazards include falling vegetation, increased erosion and rock falls, and potential flooding.
For the safety of employees and visitors, the Lower and Upper Cliff Dwelling trails will be closed to all visitors until further notice. Hiking off-trail is also prohibited.
There will be no admission fee collected while the trails are closed. America the Beautiful passes will be available for purchase by credit card at the Tonto National Monument Visitor Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!