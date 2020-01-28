Tony McDaniel, Gila County Constable for Payson, was named the Arizona Constables Association’s Constable of the Year for 2020 at a ceremony in Tubac.
Members of the association make the nominations and then the 76 constables from around the state vote to select the winner.
“I am very honored to receive this award,” he said. “It is very humbling to be nominated and selected by your peers. I feel we have great personnel with Kim Rust as our clerk and Terry Phillips as deputy constable. Our working relationship with other agencies along with our great staff attributes to being selected for this award.”
The Arizona Constables Association provides training for the 76 constables, their deputies, support staff, and other law enforcement agencies throughout Arizona at their annual conference.
McDaniel was named constable in 2016.
As Payson constable, McDaniel is the executive officer of the Payson Regional Justice Court. A constable’s duties include serving subpoenas, summons, injunctions against harassment, and orders of protection. Constables, along with sheriffs, are the only elected peace officers in the state of Arizona.
