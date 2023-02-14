Regina Du is one heck of a speller.
Public speaker – not so much.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 9:07 pm
Especially when the whole darn Payson school board and a roomful of parents, teachers and administrators is sitting there waiting for her to say something adorable.
Still, talent hath its burdens.
Du placed in the top 10 in the just concluded Gila County Spelling Bee. The Julia Randall fourth grader faced Payson Superintendent Linda Gibson before the board and answered questions.
“Who’s your teacher?” asked Gibson.
“Mrs. Ramirez,” said Du softly.
“How did you study for the competition?”
“I didn’t really study,” said Du.
“What could you ask before spelling the word?”
“The definition. And use it in a sentence.”
“Did you ask?” asked Gibson.
“I’m not really sure.”
“Who are your biggest fans?” asked Gibson.
“I’m not sure,” said Du.
“What is the word that stumped you?” asked board member Barbara Underwood.
“I don’t know,” said Du.
Underwood noted a stir in the audience. “It looks like your sister remembered for you.”
Du said nothing.
“Thank you. And congratulations,” said Gibson.
With that, Du ran back to her seat – where her mother and sister awaited.
Turns out, great spellers have really well connected, balanced brains. Some portions of the brain fire up when you access long-term memory – others when you need short-term memory. Good spellers have a strong connection between those two memory areas, according to Brenda Rapp, a cognitive science professor at Johns Hopkins University and the lead author of a study published in the journal Brain.
Which doesn’t mean you enjoy getting grilled by the superintendent of schools.
Can you spell circumspect?
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
Consulting Publications Editor
