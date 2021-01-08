Like a drill sergeant, Ed Niebch barks out commands during his Senior Fit Class at Anytime Fitness.
Well, like a kindhearted drill sergeant who does a lot of smiling.
And joking.
So, maybe he’s not really like a drill sergeant.
But that’s what his students make him sound like when they first describe the 79-year-old trainer who turns 80 next month.
“I can hardly move my arms,” says Jan Summers during one of his classes.
But she keeps coming back, as do many students he’s trained since Anytime Fitness opened in Payson at 101 State Route 260, Suite B.
Summers likes the results she’s seen in two years in Niebch’s class.
“I can do so many things that I could never do before because I would never try it,” she said. “He just knew we were capable of it and he made us believe it.”
“He’s very hard on us — in a good way,” said Jan Wood Harris. “He pushes us to go that inch further. Then I realize, I’m stronger now.”
Wood Harris and Summers are going to lead the class while he’s recovering from shoulder surgery scheduled for next week.
Surgery will sideline him for a while, but he plans to resume his role as soon as possible.
“I’m coming back,” he said. “I’ve got two ladies that have been my clients in personal training that are going to take over the Senior Fit Class until I get back.”
Niebch has worked at Anytime Fitness since it opened in 2011 and has spent half his life working as a personal/athletic trainer.
He started his professional career as a trainer when he spent a year working under ASU wrestling coach Bobby Douglas in 1980. He has a medical background, as well.
He’d work with Douglas and the “Sunkist Kids,” wrestlers from across the country that worked out at ASU preparing for the Olympics.
“I’d go run up Squaw Peak with the wrestlers and check their pulses and blood pressure at the top of Squaw Peak when it was still called that,” he said.
He’s spent his life in a variety of sports and outdoor activities, from playing soccer to competing in motorcycle races and firearms shooting.
He broke his shoulder 12 years ago in a national AMS Racing motocross accident 12 years ago at Speedworld in Whittmann. A nationally ranked rider, he’s competed in both motocross and enduro motorcycle events, since the late 1960s.
“I broke my shoulder and it didn’t completely recover and now I’m paying the price for it,” he said. “I can’t work out has hard as I want to. I can’t press my own weight anymore.”
It’s the price he’s paying for his active lifestyle.
He grew up 30 miles from the Canadian border on a farm in Rochester, N.Y. He started riding a Vespa motor scooter at Monroe Community College in Rochester.
He then moved to Arizona to attend Arizona State, where he played club soccer. His grandfather, Richard Roberts, played for the professional soccer team the Rangers in Scotland. “I took after him,” he said.
He graduated from ASU in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education.
Niebch spent six years in the Navy as an Aviation Boatswain’s mate, working on the flight deck of the atomic aircraft carrier the USS Enterprise. “I was involved with physical training ever since I was in the Navy,” he said.
He worked at Sunrise Ski Resort for 26 years, including five years as patrol director.
He’s also competed in triathlons and biathlons, Niebch is also an NRA certified firearms instruction and is the range manager at Jim Jones Shooting Range south of Payson.
“If it’s outdoors, if it’s fast, yes, I like it,” he said.
While working as a trainer, he worked in the trucking industry in the Valley and started Niebch Transport. He brought the company to Rim Country when he moved to Payson from Mesa in 2002.
“I could have been making money doing something else,” he said. “It’s not a profitable deal by any means, but I had fun doing whatever I was doing.”
He and his wife, Patti, recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. They have two children and two grandchildren.
For more information on Anytime Fitness, call 928-468-8001 or visit anytimefitness.com.
