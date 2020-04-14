While they hope it never happens, staff at Banner Payson Medical Center and first responders had a dry run using emergency department triage tents Thursday, April 9.
“The purpose of the tents are to expand the capacity of our ER in the event of a volume surge due to COVID-19,” said Lance Porter, chief executive officer for BPMC.
They will allow staff to triage patients in their own vehicles, keeping them safe as well as the staff and hospital patients, he said.
The operation is not a rapid testing site. “We have already had people drive by and ask how they can get tested,” Porter said.
The tents are only in case a surge in the volume of patients seeking help threatens to overwhelm the ER, he said. However, BPMC has not determined the exact “tipping point” that will make the triage arrangement necessary.
“We are talking with the hospitals in the Valley that have already seen higher infection rates and are currently using tents for surge capacity. It does not all rely on how many beds are available in the ER. It also has to do with the type of patient coming to the ED and the severity of their illness,” Porter explained.
Should there be a surge, staff and signage will direct patients to the necessary level of care.
“Those seeking emergency care for non COVID-19 issues, such as a broken bone or heart issues will be directed immediately to the ED. Those with cough, fever, sore throat — symptoms of COVID-19 — will be directed to the triage tents,” Porter said.
A provider who will complete a screen and rapid health assessment will first see those patients. The patients meeting CDC guidelines for testing will then be directed to another tent where that testing can be completed. Depending on the severity of symptoms, the patient may then be directed to the ED.
If the patient does not meet CDC criteria, they will be given further directions for care outside of the hospital, whether that is to return home and self-quarantine, make an appointment with their primary care or urgent care.
“My prayer is that we never have to use this resource, but I would rather be prepared than be caught off guard and put people at risk,” Porter said.
