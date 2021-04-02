The Rim Country community often comes together to support a worthy cause.
Organizers hope a trio of April events will benefit children for decades to come.
Keith Family Flooring, RVN3 Foundation, the Payson Golf Club and Backwoods Bar & Grill are teaming up to throw three events this month to raise more than $20,000 to replace the floor in Payson High School’s old gymnasium.
The events include the Saturday, April 10 Longhorn Gym Floor Scramble at Payson Golf Club; the RVN3 Foundation Golf Tournament at PGC on Saturday, April 24; and the Longhorn Legends Night/Fundraiser at Backwoods Bar & Grill also on April 24.
“This is a great showing of how our community always steps up to support our youth,” said PHS Athletic Director Rich Ormand. “RVN3 and Keith Family Flooring are leading the charge for this fundraising project. We are very grateful for their help and initiative. The old Longhorn gym floor has needed to be redone for over a decade. The plan is to have the floor refinished all the way down to bare wood and have all new court markings and sealer applied.
“The golf tournament should be a lot of fun for all involved, especially knowing just where the funds raised from it are going.”
Shelton Keith of Keith Family Flooring hopes people in the community come out and help make the events a success.
“We are so excited to help spearhead something that can help the schools and the kids in our community in so many ways,” Keith said. “Big thanks to Payson Golf Club and Backwoods Bar & Grill for letting us tag this effort onto some events that they have planned for the community. We really hope to see people come out and show our kids and schools that we care about them.”
Bobby Davis at Payson Golf Club said PGC couldn’t be happier to do its part to help.
“Payson Golf Club is very proud to continue hosting tournaments that benefit our community, and these two in April are going to be a blast and hopefully get this project done for the kids,” Davis said.
The RVN3 Foundation Tournament will raise money for that nonprofit, with a percentage going to the gym floor project.
Richard Nielsen of RVN3 Foundation said this is just the project the nonprofit was designed to help with.
“RVN3 lives for this stuff, and we are so touched that the school is going to dedicate the new gym floor in memory of Bubba,” Nielsen said.
The RVN3 Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in honor of Richard Vernon “Bubba” Nielsen III after the former PHS athletic standout’s 2017 death in an automobile accident.
Call 928-474-2273 to reserve your team’s spot in the April 10 golf tournament. The April 24 tournament field is full, but you are welcome to join in the fun in the clubhouse. And the Backwoods Bar & Grill event is open to everyone.
