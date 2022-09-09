Walk into Ye’ Olde Time Sweets & Uniques and you quickly realize this is far from a traditional consignment store.
A table full of sweets greets you just inside the door, from homemade cashew and peanut brittle, brookies, almond bark, Butterfingers, pecan turtle clusters, hand-dipped chocolate caramel pretzels, as well as chocolate-covered Twinkies, Oreos, Nutter Butters, sugar wafers and more.
Friends Krissy Ziemann, Donna Estes and Marlena Haugen pooled their resources and opened Ye’ Olde Time Sweets & Uniques in the Swiss Village last December. Things went so well that they expanded to a larger space within six months. They moved to 801 E. State Route 260 in May, next to the 260 Cafe. The former site of Payson Wellness Center offers 3,000 square feet of space.
“It became quickly obvious there wasn’t enough room for the business to grow,” Estes said.
The extra space allowed them to add more vendors and expand the bakery and sweets area.
“Since the building used to be a doctor’s office, we turned all the patient rooms and nurses’ offices into vendor rooms,” Estes said.
Some of their current vendors are Bob the Coin Guy, Britnell Woodcrafting, Alice LaBonte, Anita Minarik, Samm and Nature’s Healing Stones, just to name a few.
Each vendor’s room offers a variety of products ranging from antiques, western decor, collectibles, jewelry, crystals, china, candles, soaps, lotions, wood furniture, placemats, runners, napkins, Pyrex, framed pictures, figurines, Hummels, and much more.
The bakery case features an assortment of homemade pies, apple, blueberry, cherry or mixed berry, and now and then lemon meringue pies. They also feature chocolate covered bundt cakes; chocolate, red velvet, strawberry, vanilla and lemon cakes. Different cookies are available along with brownies, hot cocoa bombs and large chocolate covered marshmallows.
The store offers an assortment of homemade jams, medium and hot salsas, pineapple habanero jam, candied carrots and jalapenos.
“Since Krissy’s background has been in the bakery business, she’s the one who makes all the wonderful homemade goods,” Estes said. “No two pies are ever the same because of her attention to the unique decorations she creates for her pies. They vary from season to season and will sometimes have an elk, or a bear, flowers, pine trees, intricate designs. It’s all up to Krissy’s creativeness.”
As beautiful as her pies are, “they are just as delicious,” Estes said. “Her crusts are soft and flaky and the fillings are ‘very tasty.’ She makes mini pies and full size nine-inch pies.”
The store also sells prepackaged soups for two, Heroes Popcorn, dip mixes, dipping oils, Olde Time bubble gum, suckers and an assortment of other sweets. The ladies also offer sugar-free and keto-friendly products and baked goods.
Ye’ Olde Time Sweets & Uniques plans a Fall Open House from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 featuring a raffle drawing every 15 minutes for customers who make a purchase. “Customers will get a raffle ticket for every five dollars of their purchase,” Estes said. “There will be plenty of snacks to sample, sodas and water will be available to purchase and the vendors will be available to answer any questions you might have.”
Estes said the business is a “labor of love” for the trio.
“We are committed to supporting our community and those who are traveling through Payson,” she said.
The store is open every day but Tuesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and Monday. Call 928-963-2412 or see their Facebook for more information.
