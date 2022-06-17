Pennie Robinson wanted Triple Creek Realty to give clients everything they’d need to complete their home transaction as quickly as possible, even on weekends.
And the owner/manager/Realtor of the office at 4140 N. Hwy. 87 in Pine, along with broker Susan Slenk, assistant manager Nick Aulisio and lawyer/real estate attorney and transaction coordinator Elizabeth Winter, is doing just that.
“We’ve got a lot of experienced people in this office,” she said. “We offer notary services, attorney services, real estate sales and other services.”
She said having a lawyer on staff is a valuable service few Realtors can offer.
“(Elizabeth) does estate planning, real estate law, mediation, she does it all,” Robinson said. “I’m the only real estate office I’m aware of in the area that has an attorney in their office.”
Triple Creek Realty, which opened a few months ago, will hold its grand opening during this weekend’s Pine/Strawberry Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The festival features a live band each day, local arts and crafts, a lobster roll food truck, door prizes and a drawing at noon and 4 p.m. both days.
Robinson said her business allows clients to get things done when others have to wait.
“You can do after hours and weekend service where nobody else would have that availability,” she said. “If you’re trying to do real estate business on a weekend and you need a notary, you’re in trouble. But we have a notary.
“If you’re trying to do real estate business and the title companies are closed, you’re in trouble if you don’t have an attorney on staff to do legal work for you if you need it. I think it’s a big selling point.”
She said one of her first clients capitalized on the company’s versatility.
“When I opened up here, a gentleman had to take over his mother’s affairs, and he wanted it done in a weekend because he was in the military and he had to get back to base,” Robinson said. “So we handled it all for him and away he went.”
Robinson’s been in real estate since 1984 and a licensed agent since 2001.
She grew up in Montana, where her family owned a cattle ranch.
Her parents moved the family to the Valley, doing a 1031 tax deferred exchange for a Mesa shopping center.
“My father saw the growth going on in Phoenix and we decided to move,” she said.
They later traded for a Central Phoenix car wash and 12 homes in Phoenix and Tucson. She later traded the car wash for a grocery store and RV park in Wintersburg. Later, they purchased a bar and 52 acres of land to take ownership of the entire town. Then they bought an RV park in Texas before she got her realty license and the family moved to Payson because the ponderosa pines reminded her of Montana.
“I just liked the area,” she said of Rim Country. “It’s a lot like Montana, with the large stand of ponderosa pines. My family came from timber.”
She’s thrilled to be part of the Rim Country community. One way Triple Creek Realty gives back is by sponsoring and supporting Veterans Helping Veterans.
She and her husband, Rob, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary in November. They have three children and five grandkids.
