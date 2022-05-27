Willow Springs Trout Tournament

Registration is open for the 41st Annual Spring Let’s Go Fishin’ Trout Tournament taking place Saturday, June 4.

The event is at Willow Springs Lake, approximately 32 miles east of Payson. Begins at 5 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

The entry fee is $25 per angler, which includes a tournament T-shirt.

For more information, call 928-978-3659 or email letstalkfishin@gmail.com.

