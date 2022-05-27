Trout tournament June 4 at Willow Springs Lake Keith Morris Keith Morris Author email May 27, 2022 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Registration is open for the 41st Annual Spring Let’s Go Fishin’ Trout Tournament taking place Saturday, June 4.The event is at Willow Springs Lake, approximately 32 miles east of Payson. Begins at 5 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.The entry fee is $25 per angler, which includes a tournament T-shirt.For more information, call 928-978-3659 or email letstalkfishin@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 