Rumsey Park features seven fields — five baseball/softball fields and two soccer/multi-purpose fields.
Five of the fields have artificial turf, which makes them hold up well to year-round use better than natural grass and doesn’t require the water grass fields do.
But all turf fields come with an expiration date. They simply wear out.
Contractors are currently replacing the outfield turf on the Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Field and D-backs Legends Field, formerly called the Kiwanis East and West fields.
“Re-cover of the turf is due to the fact the previous turf had exceeded its life cycle and was in need of replacement due to the typical wear and tear,” said Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Courtney Spawn-Kort.
Workers began the contracted 120-day project the week of Nov. 9.
The turf on the two fields was installed in 2005, according to Spawn-Kort. At 15 years old, they well exceeded the life expectancy of eight to 10 years, she said.
Spawn said the town council budgeted about $520,000 for this turf replacement project.
Residents Robert and Donna Daly donated enough money to spur construction of a new restroom and crow’s nest between the two fields. That project will add to the complex that’s attracting an increasing number of softball/baseball tournaments to Rumsey Park.
The park’s north multi-purpose field and the Rumsey 3 outfield were both replaced in projects completed in January 2020. The town council budgeted $400,000 for that project. The warranty on the new Rumsey 3 and north multi-purpose fields is eight years. The old turf they replaced earlier this year was about 14 years old.
Both multi-purpose fields featured field turf, as do the outfields on Rumsey 3, Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Field (formerly Kiwanis East) and D-backs Legends Field (formerly Kiwanis West). Rumsey 1 and 2 feature natural grass outfields. All softball/baseball fields feature dirt infields.
