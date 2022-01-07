Charles DeBurger started cutting his kids’ hair to save money after the housing market collapse in 2007 and 2008.

The results impressed a friend enough for them to encourage the journeyman electrician, plumber, roofer, tile guy to switch careers and pursue barbering as his occupation.

He earned his license from Universal Barber College 10 years ago and after cutting hair for others for years, he’s opened his own barbershop in Payson.

DeBurger bought Twin Pines Barber Shop from Elizabeth Monte on Jan. 3. The shop is at 512 S. Beeline in the Twin Pines Plaza.

Walt Richards opened the business in 1981 and DeBurger is the third owner of Twin Pines Barber Shop.

Monte bought it and ran it for 23 years before selling it to DeBurger.

“We’re the oldest continuous barber shop in Payson and we’re a cut above the rest, so why not try us,” DeBurger said.

DeBurger’s children graduated from Payson High School. His father has lived in Payson for two decades.

The 43-year-old native Arizonan spent lots of time over the years in Rim Country with his dad, fishing and hunting. He moved here full-time three years ago.

DeBurger excelled in athletics at South Mountain High and continues to fish, hunt and play golf.

Monte continues to cut hair at the shop on a part-time basis. Her son Jason is the company’s other barber and Tyler Davis is a student barber at the shop.

“I’ve got two other great employees who cut hair well,” DeBurger said.

Twin Pines Barber Shop is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Haircuts cost $20 for adults and $17 for kids, with discounts for first responders, veterans and senior citizens.

Call 928-978-7605 for more information.

