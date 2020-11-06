The Payson High School Longhorn Theatre Department’s annual Haunted House has transformed to a haunted trail this year.
The event will be held outside and is called Twisted Fairy Tales. It takes place from 6-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 starting at the black gates next to the high school parking lot. Small groups will be guided around the high school campus.
Admission is $3 per person or $2 and a can of food per person.
The event will feature various fairytale skits and benefits the local food bank.
