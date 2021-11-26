Trevor Flores and his cousin drove down from Flagstaff on Nov. 19 to compete in the Town of Payson’s annual Turkey Trot 5-Kilometer run at Green Valley Park on Saturday morning.
The 19-year-old Northern Arizona University students had a football game with friends to get back to.
So, they wanted to finish as fast as possible and head back north.
Well, they ran a little too fast.
Flores had to wait around for everyone to finish so he could collect the turkey that goes to the overall male and female winner.
And Flores was the winner, beating out his cousin, Nathan Rable, who finished second.
Flores is a 2020 Payson High graduate who played football for the Longhorns and didn’t run cross country or track in high school. His only other experience in the Turkey Trot came when he finished third as a sixth grader.
“I just wanted to get back out here and prove a point and get first,” he said with a laugh as he looked over at his cousin.
Flores achieved his goal of finishing in under 24 minutes.
“We’re not really runners,” Flores said of he and Rable. “We don’t really run a lot. We play basketball quite a bit. We play football.”
He said he enjoyed most of the 3.1-mile course that started and ended at Green Valley Park.
“I was winded but it wasn’t bad,” Flores said. “I could have gone another mile or so.
“Down at the end of Doll Baby it gets pretty hilly back there. That killed me right there. But, other than that, it was pretty smooth.”
He loved the weather — clear with temperatures reaching the mid 60s by the middle of the day.
“It was nice weather, perfect for the run,” Flores said.
He plans to return next year.
“We’re definitely going to be doing it every year,” he said. “(Have to) defend the title.”
Payson High School junior McKenzie Ball ran home with the women’s championship, and a turkey. It was her first Turkey Trot.
“I just wanted to have fun and it was fun,” she said. “It feels good (winning). It was a nice course.”
Ball is coming off a strong cross country season that saw her lead the Longhorns in every race and qualify for the state meet, which she placed 55th among 200 runners.
Back at it
The race returned to its normal format after the 2020 Turkey Trot was changed to a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year we went virtual very much at the last minute,” said Payson Event Center Coordinator Lauren Moore.
“It was a hard decision for the town to do, but with COVID(-19) it was something that had to be done. So, this year we are very excited we were able to hold it in person for the community and turnout has been great, the weather’s beautiful and we were excited it was able to happen.
“We are very thankful. We have the mayor, the vice mayor, a number of volunteers here that are helping us run this event and we couldn’t do it without them.”
During the event, Moore estimated there were approximately 100-120 participants.
Prizes awarded in the 5K race included a turkey to the overall men’s and women’s champions, a pie to the oldest and youngest finishers and new medals.
“I had the pleasure of working with the Payson High School Steamlab to develop the medals for this year’s Turkey Trot,” said Savanna Oldeschulte, the graphic designer for the Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
“Anytime there’s artwork that needs to be developed to put on shirts, medals, things like that, I get the pleasure of doing that work. I was excited to reach out to the high school after I was aware of some of the machinery they have, the ability and the students.
“The Turkey Trot emblem is something I designed a few years ago and they were able to put it on some really great medals. They did a fantastic job. It was an absolute pleasure to work with them. It’s neat to be working with the community, and especially kids who are developing their skills and learning new things at the high school, that they were able to take part in something so fun and exciting as the annual Turkey Trot.”
