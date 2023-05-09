The crazy rise in home prices has leveled off -but the surge has left Rim Country with a crisis in affordable housing.
The median sales price for a single family home in Payson was $455,000 in the past year – basically unchanged from a year ago when interest rates started rising, according to the real estate website Rocket Homes.
Pine’s not doing much better – with a median sales price of $275,000 – up about 4% from a year ago.
Compare that to the results of the 2020 census. At that time, the median price of a single family home stood at $272,000 in Payson and $342,000 in Pine. The median monthly cost for homeowners was about $1,500 and the median gross rent was $1,068.
The census reports that the median household income in Payson comes to $58,000 and to $53,000 in Pine.
So how much home can you afford if you’re making $58,000?
The website Bundleloan says that if you make $55,000 a year – you can afford a $165,000 house, with 10% down and a 5% interest rate. You’d be paying $1,099 a month – which works out to about 25% of your monthly income.
So even before the big surge in prices, you couldn’t buy the average Payson house on the average Payson household income. Mind you, that’s a household income – not an individual salary. For most people, a household income reflects the earnings of two people.
It’s gotten lots worse in the past couple of years.
Let’s say you bought that $455,000, average-priced Payson home in the last year. And let’s say you had a $15,000 down payment, an interest rate of 5% and wanted to stay under 30% of your income. Now you need an income of $95,000. That’s a little less than double the average Payson household income.
Of course, it isn’t just Payson.
The University of Arizona’s Eller School of Business concluded that housing affordability in Arizona hit an all-time low in 2022. Only about 38% of Americans could afford to buy the average new or existing home in the fourth quarter of last year. Since then, home prices have leveled off – but interest rates have risen, which means things have gotten worse.
Overall, the increase in home prices and interest rates in a single year reduced the share of the population that could afford the average home from 54% to 38%.
In fast-growing markets like Flagstaff, only 16% of people could afford the average house.
Town councils, state legislators and counties have not reacted to the bleak new figures with new policies. The price of Payson housing has now soared well beyond the reach of solidly middle-class workers – like teachers, police officers, firefighters, town employees and skilled workers like plumbers and electricians.
Soaring home prices has also resulted in rapidly increasing rents. Even before the runup, the average rent in Payson topped $1,000 – which put even a rental until out of reach of many Payson workers.
However, the Payson Council continues to turn down rezoning requests intended to allow for higher density and smaller, more affordable homes. The Rocket Homes sales analysis shows that the price rise has been fastest at the bottom end of the scale – with few one and two-bedroom homes for sale and prices rising much faster as a percentage than at the upper end of the scale.
In the public hearings, even homeowners who acknowledge the worsening affordable housing crisis – insist they don’t want apartments, tiny houses, manufactured homes or increased densities anywhere near their existing neighborhoods.
Moreover, the state legislature in this session rejected a bundle of laws intended to relax town and city zoning controls – hoping to increase densities and decreasing average home prices.
Most of those bills have died – but several continue to move through the process. That includes SB 1163, HB 2536 and SB 1161. Cities have generally lobbied against the measures, saying the changes undercut local control of zoning and development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!