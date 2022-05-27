Tracy Purtee spent nearly three decades delivering packages for UPS in Payson and never had an accident.
And never got bitten.
“I’ve probably given out over 400 pounds in dog biscuits,” he said. “I’ve not gotten bitten in 30 years with dog biscuits. It’s kind of a safety thing where you can distract them with a dog biscuit and most of the time you can get out of the situation.
“When I first got hired, there were couple of guys with dog biscuits in their trucks and I thought ‘that’s a great idea.’ I left a box of dog biscuits in my truck when I retired.”
He turned in his keys to the brown truck on May 1 with a perfect driving record for approximately 430,000 miles driven, 618,000 delivery stops and 1,327,000 packages delivered.
Those are the figures he came up with for his 29 years as a full-time driver for the package delivery service. Ninety-nine percent of those totals occurred in or around Payson.
“I’m just rounding them off,” he said. “I’m a number freak, I guess.”
He would have hit 30 years without an accident if he waited until September to turn in his keys but that wasn’t important to him.
“They gave us a 25-year safe driving award and the next one was for 30 years, but I’m not staying,” he said. “I already maxed out (on my retirement benefits) and reached what I could.
“I was the first Payson driver to achieve that (25 years without an accident). Since then there’s been one other driver to reach that goal.”
He’s watched the Payson UPS center grow since he started working there as a full-time driver in 1992.
“When I first came here, there were five drivers and one supervisor that was 100 miles away,” he said. “They were at our other offices in Show Low, Prescott, Flagstaff and Casa Grande. When I left, there were 12 drivers and three supervisors.”
He was born in South Bend, Ind. and his family moved to Nogales when he was 12.
“That was a culture shock,” he recalls. “We moved here for my dad’s job and brother’s asthma. My father made brass instruments and worked for Conn’s Arts. He was actually a mechanic by trade.”
He starred in wrestling, football and track at Apache Junction High School, which he graduated from in 1978. He was a sophomore left guard on Apache Junction’s 1976 Class B State Championship football team.
“We whooped the snot out of Payson in their homecoming game in 1976,” he proclaimed. “We ate their lunch.”
He and his wife, Teresa, will celebrate their 42nd wedding anniversary in August. “We were high school sweethearts,” he said.
He worked for a drilling company in Apache Junction for a couple of years before joining the Department of Public Safety (DPS) as a patrolman. He was stationed at Colcord near Christopher Creek after graduating from the police academy in 1981, and he and his wife have lived in Christopher Creek ever since.
He left DPS in 1990 after they transferred him to the Valley.
“They transferred me to Phoenix and I moved there for a year temporarily,” he said. “They wanted me to stay there. I absolutely loved it (working for DPS) and it was a very hard decision but I left because I wanted to stay in the Payson area. I wanted our kids to grow up in this environment instead of Phoenix. So, I joined UPS.”
They have two children, nine grandkids and one great-grandchild. Some of them live in the Valley but most are in Texas.
Purtee has been a member of Christopher Creek Bible Fellowship since 1990. “I believe it was my faith that helped me to enjoy working at UPS,” he said.
He said it’s the people he’ll miss.
“I’m going to be missing all my customers who’ve turned into friends over the years,” he said. “I delivered to the same neighborhood 25 years and saw kids grow up.”
Love for fishing
Fishing has been an important part of his life since Purtee’s dad first took him fishing as a kid in Indiana.
“I’ve been fishing since I was 6 in creeks back in Indiana,” he said. “We always had a boat in the family and my dad took time to take whoever fishing and most of time, it was just me. I’ve always had boats. We’d go camping.”
And he passed on his love for fishing to his kids.
Let’s Talk Fishin’
“When my son was 15, he wanted to become a professional angler like Clifford Pirch,” Purtee said. “They’re the same age. When I was in Apache Junction, I wrestled against the Payson teams when (Clifford’s dad) Dennis Pirch was coach.
“So we started competing as a father-son team in tournaments for about three years. Our best finish was fourth place.”
Purtee started his weekly “Let’s Talk Fishin’” radio show at 6 p.m. every Friday with KCMA 98.5 FM in Payson in 2010. He moved it over to KRIM 96.3 FM in 2014. He offers fishing information on 15 lakes in the state, as well as the Colorado River.
“I’ll bring information from the pros on what’s been working for the different lakes,” he said. “It gives them a place to start when they go fishing.”
He and Teresa started Won Bass Arizona in 2007 when someone in California asked them to start a fishing circuit in the state.
“We held tournaments at Roosevelt Lake,” he said. “That (organization) still exists, but not for Arizona. The owner of that organization didn’t want to do Arizona anymore, even though the numbers were good. And that’s what inspired us to take our radio program and expand it to include fishing tournaments later in 2010.”
Retirement plans
Fishing ranks prominently in his retirement plans.
“I’ll continue doing the radio show,” he said. “We can do it remotely. We plan on doing some more fishing. One of my goals for the radio station is to go to a lake and fish on it and people will have an idea what to start with.
“Right now we’re planning a trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They have real good bass fishery there. I’m looking forward to going fishing there. That’s one of the first trips we’ll take. And we’ll be doing some more fishing in Texas since I’ve relatives there.”
He and Teresa will continue to hold their Let’s Talk Fishin’ tournament on Roosevelt Lake.
“We also help two other circuits in California,” Purtee said. “One of the circuits at Roosevelt Lake is the American Bass Association (ABA). We run it the same time we do our tournaments. We do that same ABA circuit at Lake Havasu, Lake Mohave and Lake Martinez in Yuma.”
Kids Fishing Fest
They’ve also run the annual Kids Fishing Festival at Green Valley Park since 2007. That event offers free fishing for kids. This year’s event was held in April.
“We are expanding that,” he said. “We just had our first one in Peoria in March. We are planning a second one in North Peoria in October. And I’d like to take that to all the community lakes in the state of Arizona.”
He said it’s gratifying to see the smiles on kids’ faces when they bring their first fish up to the stage for him to weigh.
“When I was a kid, I thought all dads took their kids fishing,” he said. “But that’s obviously not true. If we can get a kid to go fishing through these programs, they can now take away that feeling of catching their first fish. And there’s no cost to families because we have some really great supporters in the Payson area that help this program along financially.”
Trout tourney June 4
They’re sponsoring the 41st Annual Spring Let’s Go Fishin’ Trout Tournament at Willow Springs Lake, about 32 miles east of Payson, from 5 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.
The entry fee is $25 per angler, which includes a tournament T-shirt.
For more information, call 928-978-3659 or email letstalkfishin@gmail.com.
