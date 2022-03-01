Short-term rentals last year generated $7 million in tax revenue in Gila County and stimulated $84 million in economic activity, according to a just-released report by Airbnb and Expedia, which owns VRBO and other major travel companies.
The rentals and the spending by guests also supported 972 jobs and $35 million in labor income in Gila County.
Statewide, the rentals generated $538 million in taxes and drove $6.5 billion in economic output — supporting 75,000 jobs, the study concluded.
The report funded by the two giants of the vacation rental business counterbalances frequent criticism of the impact of the rentals on housing prices and residential neighborhoods.
“Travel has changed, and Airbnb is on the forefront of this revolution, helping many people benefit from the opportunities created by tourism right in their own communities,” said John Choi, public policy manager for Airbnb.
“Airbnb looks forward to continuing to boost local economies across Arizona by empowering residents to supplement their income by sharing their homes and working with elected officials on sensible policies.”
A business that started out with couch surfers and strapped homeowners renting spare bedrooms has mushroomed into a major international industry. Many of the rentals are still offered by private homeowners with an in-law unit, converted garage or guest quarters to rent out to help support the mortgage. However, increasingly investors are snapping up homes as investments — supported by the short-term rental business.
The vacation rentals have also sometimes irritated neighbors in otherwise quiet residential neighborhoods, especially when off-site property owners’ properties become crowded party houses.
Airbnb now has some 4 million hosts in 220 countries.
The report represents an effort to counter that criticism — and perhaps head off state and local regulations.
“This study confirms the short-term rental industry provides substantial direct and indirect economic benefit to Arizona’s economy,” said Linda Curry, a Mesa host and leadership committee member of the statewide vacation rental advocacy organization Arizonans for Responsible Tourism. “The data clearly shows that the tourism landscape has shifted, and short-term rentals are now woven into the fabric of our society as the preferred, mainstream lodging for our visitors. We look forward to working with legislators on common-sense, effective legislation that works for all Arizonans.”
A check on Airbnb for Payson showed 109 rentals, ranging in price from $75 a night on Frontier Street to $1,500 a night in Chaparral Pines. A check on the VRBO site showed 153 rentals in Payson, with a similar wide range of prices.
Payson itself has about 500 hotel rooms.
The lion’s share of the vacation rental business remains in the Valley ($304 million in taxes). Yavapai County comes in second ($58 million in tax revenue), with rentals in Prescott and Sedona. Coconino County comes in third ($65 million in tax revenue), with rentals concentrated in and around Flagstaff.
The report relied on proprietary information provided by Airbnb and VRBO that’s not available to the public.
Gov. Doug Ducey several years ago pushed through state regulations that prevent cities and counties from barring property owners from operating short-term rental businesses in residential neighborhoods. However, the rentals remain subject to local regulations — like noise ordinances, occupancy restrictions, parking regulations and others.
In return, the vacation rental businesses agreed to collect state and local taxes directly from guests and pass the taxes along to the state, rather than having the homeowners collect and remit the taxes.
The report didn’t include an analysis of the impact of the rapidly growing home rentals on local hotels and motels or competing businesses like full-time bed-and-breakfast rentals. Payson generally has a shortage of hotel rooms during peak booking periods — but hotels here struggle during the off-season.
The vacation rentals are notorious for sometimes hosting loud parties in quiet residential neighborhoods, especially when owners aren’t on site and rent out entire houses to large groups.
One Paradise Valley rental in July 2020 attracted about 300 partiers who made so much noise the police ended up shutting the party down and fining the owner.
Scottsdale has passed an ordinance that can impose a $1,000 fine on property owners who don’t respond to a noise complaint within an hour.
The companies have also sometimes dropped property owners from the program if complaints accumulate.
The legislature is currently considering half a dozen bills on short-term rentals, including a requirement for liability insurance, contact information for neighbors, local licenses and changes in the taxation. One proposal would require a two-night minimum; another would put a measure on the ballot in November.
Rural areas like Payson remain heavily dependent on tourism — with the vacation rentals providing a new option for many guests. During the pandemic, international travel and statewide tourism collapsed — but visits to rural Gila, Navajo and Apache counties increased. The vacation rentals played a role in that resilience — attracting visitors mostly from Phoenix, including people who canceled more ambitious trips to other states and countries.
The rural markets also feature a lot of second homes, which can be readily adapted to a vacation rental business. Moreover, generally lower incomes in rural areas, larger lots and lower densities give many longtime homeowners a strong incentive to supplement their income — or their retirement — by renting out a converted guest space.
On the other hand, rural areas like Payson and Show Low have a limited housing stock and a chronic problem providing affordable workforce housing for even well-paying professions like teachers, police officers, firefighters and others. Investor-owned short-term rentals can drive up housing prices.
