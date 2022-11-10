honor guard

Payson’s Military Honor Guard participates in both Veterans Day ceremonies this Friday, Nov. 11. The first, hosted by the Town of Payson Patriotic Events Committee, is at 9:30 a.m. at the PHS Auditorium. The second, hosted by American Legion Post 147 is at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Green Valley Park.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Indoor Yard and Bake Sale

Ponderosa Chapter #64, Order of the Eastern Star is holding its fall Indoor Yard and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 200 E. Rancho Road (behind the fire station).

