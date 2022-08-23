VFW

VFW Fort Reno Post #8807 Quartermaster Ken Parrish (left) and Commander Rick Oliver at a recent veterans dinner at the Star Valley Moose Lodge.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Nearly four decades after opening its doors, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Fort Reno Post #8807 in Tonto Basin has expanded.

The post expanded to add members from the Payson VFW post that closed two years ago.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.