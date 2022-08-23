Nearly four decades after opening its doors, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Fort Reno Post #8807 in Tonto Basin has expanded.
The post expanded to add members from the Payson VFW post that closed two years ago.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 8:07 am
And on Aug. 13, the post added an auxiliary for the first time.
Rick Oliver is the commander for VFW Post #8807.
“This is a really big deal for our post,” Oliver said. “Our post started in June 1983 and for 39 years we never had an auxiliary.”
More than 60 people showed up at the post for the installation of the auxiliary, including members of the national VFW.
Oliver said the addition should be a big help.
“A lot of times they call it a ladies auxiliary, but it’s not just for women,” Oliver said. “It’s for people who had a family member who served as a veteran of a foreign war and it’s a support for us VFWs.”
The VFW #8807 supports the community.
“We do things like clean the house for a veteran who had a stroke,” Oliver said. “We offer scholarships for students in Young. So, the auxiliary is all about helping us raise funds to help with community outreach.”
VFW #8807 meets at 11 a.m. the fourth Saturday of every month in Tonto Basin and once every quarter in Payson.
“It’s tough when you’re separated like this,” Oliver said of the challenges of a post with members from both the Tonto Basin area, as well as Payson. “They can come here but it’s tough.”
Oliver is trying to get the word out about the new auxiliary.
“We’re trying to let people in Payson know as well that we have an auxiliary and for the first time we have a new president of the auxiliary.
Anyone interested in helping with the auxiliary can call president Kandie Dahlgren at 928-514-8532.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
