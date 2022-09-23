Families need more space as they grow.
It’s the same for a growing business like five-year-old Vibe Dance Academy.
Vibe recently moved into the 6,000-square-foot space at 101 E. State Route 260 behind Pizza Hut in the former location of Anytime Fitness.
The owners held a grand re-opening open house on Sept. 16.
“Over the last five years, our program has grown so much that we outgrew our first home,” said owner and director Katie Beeson. “We started with just one room and seven classes and now we have three dance rooms and over 30 classes a week, and a new preschool room, too.”
She called the new studio a “labor of love,” for the “amazing family they’ve built at Vibe.”
Vibe Dance Academy offers classes for all ages, from 3-year-olds to adults.
“We are lucky enough to have a wonderful staff who share their talents with us so we can offer a wide variety of styles,” Beeson said. “Everything from ballet, jazz, hip hop, tap, to tumbling, musical theater, and more.
“We have a growing competition team that travels to the Valley to compete against other dance studios each spring. They have really started to shine and represent our amazing community well.”
Beeson grew up in Payson and graduated from Payson High School in 2005. She opened the business when she returned home after moving away to attend Arizona State University for undergraduate studies. She and her husband, Dr. Jon Beeson, moved to Puerto Rico for four years so he could attend optometry school. He now works at Payson Eye Care with Katie’s father, Dr. Troy Ford.
Vibe has expanded its offerings.
“This year, our new space is allowing us to expand beyond just dance,” Beeson said. “We will be offering boxing classes for all ages, including adults, to learn and perform proper technique and execute multiple boxing combinations and sparring.
“We have a music education program called Prodigies that teaches kids to read, play, and write their own music using multiple instruments.
“Our other new pride is our preschool. Vibe has a spacious and fully stocked preschool for any growing mind. Our wonderful teacher has an amazing structure set up to teach kids all subjects of education in a hands-on and fun approach.”
Vibe may continue growing.
“We are always open to any new ideas for programs that would benefit our community,” Beeson said. “We are excited for the opportunities we know are coming.
“We cannot wait to see what adventures await our studio. We invite everyone to come see our new space. Drop on by, check out all of our amazing programs, and come be a part of our growing family.”
For more information, visit PaysonVibeDance.com, call 928-595-2973 or email PaysonVibeDance@gmail.com.
