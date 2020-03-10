Victory Lane Quick Oil Change in Payson held its Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, March 5.
The event featured NASCAR Driver Garrett Smithley and free barbecue. Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce members took part in the event, which also featured KMOG Radio doing a live remote.
Steve Leonard is a franchisee for Victory Lane Quick Oil Change, which operates 32 stores in Michigan, Kentucky, Texas, North Carolina and Virginia, besides the corporate stores in Metro Detroit. This is the first franchise in Arizona.
The business is at 160 E. State Route 260, next to Native Grill & Wings, in the former Jiffy Lube location. It features two open bays with the capacity to expand to service four cars at once.
Business hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Call 928-238-1777 for more information, see their Facebook page or visit www.VictoryLane.net.
