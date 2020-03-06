A bill that would enable parents to spend Arizona grants for students in private and religious schools in neighboring states continues to advance.
Sen. Sylvia Allen (R-Snowflake) sponsored SB 1224 to change some of the ground rules for the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA), which now costs taxpayers more than $110 million annually from the state’s general fund to pay tuition at private schools or even home-schooled students. Some 8,500 students are receiving the vouchers. The group will need 237,000 signatures by July 2.
Last year, Payson lost $41,000 in funding for three students who received vouchers worth $13,000 each.
The primary aim of the bill was to allow 10 Arizona Navajo students to attend a religious school in New Mexico. However, the bill will also shift oversight of the program to the Arizona State Board of Education and clarify language about allowable expenses in the sometimes-controversial program.
The American Federation for Children, an advocacy group that promotes school choice like vouchers and charter schools, hailed the changes. “Senate Bill 1224 is a good solution to help ESA families continue to help their children find the education and support they need,” said Christine Accurso, a Gilbert parent whose children rely on the taxpayer subsidy to attend private schools.
American Federation for Children State Director Steve Smith said “SB 1224 helps correct the many issues ESA parents have been experiencing and should help the program run better for their children. We are happy that Navajo families, who have been wronged, are one step closer to accessing the school of their choice permanently.”
The program has proved controversial since it diverts taxpayer funding in a state with some of the worst-funded schools in the nation to private schools.
Save Our Schools Arizona is an anti-voucher group now gathering signatures to put a measure on the November ballot to prevent the Arizona Legislature from expanding the program. The measure would cap enrollment at 1% of the student population and give priority to special needs students who can’t get the services they need in their district public school, prevent out-of-state use of the money and tighten oversight.
One recent report indicated several families have accumulated and saved more than $100,000 in state ESA money, presumably while home schooling their children. That report by Arizona Capitol Times generated additional controversy earlier this year when the Arizona Department of Education mistakenly released the information under the Freedom of Information Act in a format that made it possible to identify names of students, a violation of state privacy laws.
The amount of money spent on the vouchers has doubled almost every year since its inception, reaching $82 million annually in fiscal 2018-19, according to the Department of Education.
The program cost $1.4 million annually when it started in 2011. Originally, the vouchers were supposed to go only to special education students whose needs aren’t met by their neighborhood public school. The program expanded in small steps to include students whose public schools received an F or D rating and others. At this point, 55% of the scholarships go to special education students, 12% to military families, 6% to reservation families, 7% to foster care or adoptive families and about 6% to students with a sibling in the program, according to the state department of education.
The Legislature had loosed the rules so that virtually any child in Arizona could eventually qualify for a voucher. Advocates said the vouchers save state taxpayers money since the vouchers are generally less than the state would pay for the same child in a public school. Some vouchers are especially high for special needs children.
However, the voucher probably costs the state money when you consider the loss of state and other funding and the impact of declining enrollment for many school districts, since many of their operating costs remain fixed. Arizona ranks about 48th in per-student spending nationally and made the deepest cuts in the nation during the recession. The Legislature has restored only some of those cuts in the past three years.
Voters rejected the Legislature’s expansion of the ESA program in 2018 by a 2-to-1 margin, leaving in place a cap of 30,000 on the number of students who can receive the vouchers annually.
The voucher program avoided a federal constitutional prohibition on public funding for religious schools by giving the money to the parents to spend as they see fit. Most parents have used the money to offset private and religious school tuition, which is often higher than the amount provided by the voucher. Some parents have put the money in savings accounts, while providing home schooling.
Arizona has been cited as a leading example of the benefits of “school choice,” with state funding for both private school vouchers, home schooling and charter schools. The charter schools are public schools that don’t have to abide by many of the rules of public district schools.
Some top achieving schools in the state are charter schools.
Some charter schools have been dogged by financial problems and others have resulted in millions of dollars in profit for owners. Some state lawmakers who founded charter schools have cashed in on sales of those schools.
An Arizona Republic investigation found that some of the wealthiest school districts in the state have lost the most students to vouchers, since parents there can afford the cost difference between the scholarship and private school tuition. The heavily Hispanic Tucson Unified School District has lost the second most students of any district in the state, with many of those students in the wealthy suburbs using the vouchers to attend private schools with a mostly white student body.
The state-funded scholarships for the top 25 districts in 2018 average between about $9,000 and $20,000 per student, according to the database posted online by the Republic. The higher amounts indicate students with special needs. The total amounts awarded since then have doubled, so these figures are out of date.
