The Vietnam Veterans Memorial opened in Washington, D.C. 40 years ago.
But you don’t have to travel that far to see a moving tribute to the 58,281 men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who died in Vietnam. The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is at Rumsey Park through 2 p.m. Sunday.
It’s free to visit The Wall and the mobile education center that honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. military during the war. The replica is 375 feet long and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point.
Dozens of veterans on motorcycles led the truck transporting The Wall from Heber into Payson on Tuesday afternoon. Volunteers, including the Payson High School football team, set it up on Wednesday.
It is open on the south multipurpose field at Rumsey Park Thursday, Aug. 25 through 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
Rim Country Vietnam veterans Bud Huffman and Eric Randau worked tirelessly for three years to get Payson on the list of stops on this year’s tour. They hatched the idea and served as co-chairs of the committee working on the project.
“There’s 11 Huffmans on The Wall,” said Huffman, a retired Marine Corps sergeant. “They’re very distant relatives, not close enough that I even knew them. But their last name is the same as mine, so I have to show respect. And I’m just glad that we could get it here.”
Three years ago, while having coffee with Randau, Huffman told him that his bucket list included being on the committee that worked to bring The Wall to Payson.
“And I said, ‘What are we waiting for?’ Randau said. “So, three years later, here we are.”
It required lots of work to get The Wall here.
“For us, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing because if anybody asks us to do it again, I’m saying ‘no,’” Huffman said with a laugh.
The two made a good team.
“I’m glad I’m not really good on a computer,” Huffman said. “Eric is, so he got everything done really well and I’m basically labor.”
Huffman talked about his feelings when he saw all the veterans on motorcycles, Payson Police Department and Gila County Sheriff’s Department personnel escorting the truck into the park.
“I stayed here to get everything ready and when I saw them turn the corner down there, it was very emotional for me,” he said. “It’s really, really nice. I stood here and with all the lights flashing, it was awesome.
“We’ve been through a lot, but here it is three years later and we’re having so much fun. I’m just glad we could get it here.”
Randau said it wasn’t just him and Huffman that made it happen.
“We started off with five people, counting Bud and myself,” Randau said of the committee to bring The Wall to Payson. “There was a lot of paperwork in getting the permit for the parade to come through town, I had to work with ADOT, get insurance, get them forms. The Navajo County Sheriff was involved, Gila County Sheriff, Payson PD, ADOT.
“I can’t tell you how great the community has been in volunteering and offering money and services and everything, just coming together. Everybody did their part.”
Randau knew some veterans whose names appear on The Wall.
“I have three names that are on The Wall,” he said. “One kid I was in Boy Scouts with and he was killed before I went over to Vietnam. And two more that were killed within five days of each other while I was there.”
He recalled the political unrest in the country over the war when he returned home. “It was pretty ugly,” he said.
He said The Wall really can heal.
“I’ve seen this Wall three different times,” Randau said. “I’ve seen the one in D.C. I think at least three different times and every time it gets a little easier. But it still means something when you get to the names that you know.”
Randau was an Army E-5 in Vietnam. “I was a strategic microwave radio repairman. My battalion and another battalion were the long-distance phone company of Vietnam.”
The Wall replica is 375 feet long and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. It’s open 24 hours a day.
Medal of Honor recipient Robert Patterson will speak during a one-hour special program at The Wall at noon on Saturday. The program also features an invocation by Roscoe Dabney, the Payson Honor Guard, Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey, and master of ceremonies Marshall Trimble. Each evening at 7 p.m. the Honor Guard will play “Taps” at the display.
Since its debut in 1996, the exhibit has been on display in nearly 700 U.S. communities in addition to an April 1999 tour of the Four Provinces of Ireland and a visit to Canada in 2005.
This year’s tour features 29 stops in 21 states. It started in March at Bay St. Louis, Miss. and ends Nov. 10-13 in Cabot, Ark. Payson is the only stop in Arizona. The next stop is Sept. 8-11 in Warrenton, Mo.
The Wall is transported from community to community in a 53-foot trailer. When parked, the trailer opens with exhibits built into its sides, allowing it to serve as a mobile Education Center telling the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the divisive era in American history.
The WTH is a program of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1982. The Wall That Heals is the only traveling exhibit affiliated with Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. and includes the largest Wall replica that travels the country. Two VVMF staff members lead volunteers on site, educate visitors and students, and ensure the reflective atmosphere of The Wall.
Payson High football coach Bryan Burke brought “about 50” of his approximately 80 players to help set up The Wall on Wednesday. And they’ll be back to take it apart on Sunday afternoon.
“We got a good group of the kids,” Burke said. “(The committee) reached out over the summer and asked if we could help with the assembly and taking it apart on Sunday. So, it’s a good opportunity for our kids. We do like to do a lot of service projects and this is something that’s meaningful to the town and community and our country, so we thought it was a good opportunity for our kids to get involved and give back.”
Tyler Wilson and Devonte Johnson were two of the Longhorns helping by carefully carrying one panel at a time from the truck to The Wall frame, which each piece is added in a process that takes hours to set up and tear down.
“It was pretty cool looking at the names of people who fought for our country,” Johnson said. “The names on every piece of tile have so much meaning. Just being a part of it is pretty cool.”
Wilson’s grandfather, Frank Church, who lives in Whispering Pines is a Vietnam War veteran. Wilson said he’s glad he took part.
“It’s really an honor to carry these panels of tiles out here and set them up so everybody can come and pay their dues to their fallen brothers,” Wilson said. “We noticed on one of them all the names have a diamond in the middle of them except for two, which had a cross in front of them. So we were thinking that they were brothers.”
The 2022 national Wall That Heals tour is generously sponsored by USAA. Through a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association, the trucking industry, and Blue Beacon, the exhibit is able to travel across the country. Several local businesses sponsored the Payson visit.
For more information, visit www.thewallthathealspayson.com and www.TheWallThatHeals.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!