The sea-surface warming in the Pacific known as El Niño generally increases winter snowfall in Arizona, while the sea-surface cooling pattern called La Niña is more likely to produce a dry, warm Arizona winter — like the one now coming to an end.
Last year, we only had one or two storms that left snow in Payson — including this storm that frosted the bare limbs of the cottonwoods on the East Verde River. However, we didn’t get enough snow to release water from the depleted C.C. Cragin Reservoir. That could happen for a second year in a row according to current forecasts.
NOAA
Peter Aleshire
A climate model study predicts more frequent and intense El Nino years, which often result in wet winters in Arizona.
Alicia Keller
A series of storm fronts moved through Northern Arizona, producing dramatic skies and encasing tree limbs in snow.
The National Weather Service says there’s a 50/50 chance the La Niña sea surface warming in the eastern Pacific will continue through March. But odds are about 70% we’ll return to normal conditions after April.
That will round out a rare three La Niña winters in a row, which generally produce a warm, often-dry winter in Arizona.
That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy snow over the holidays. Sunrise Park Resort on the White Mountains Apache Reservation opened three of its eight lifts after the last storm — thanks in part to its enhanced snowmaking capacity.
The NWS figures we’re likely to slip back into drought in most of Arizona between now and March 31. The northern and western edges of the state never straggled out of drought.
Most of Arizona — including Rim Country and the White Mountains — will most likely get less than half the normal amount of rain between now and March, according to the NWS.
The whole state will also likely record temperatures 33% to 60% above normal, according to the forecast.
So we can tack another year onto the worst southwestern drought in more than a millenium — extending the region’s water crisis. The reservoirs on the Colorado River — especially Lake Mead and Lake Powell — are dwindling toward deadpool.
So far, the average temperatures in the White Mountains and Rim Country have remained a couple of degrees above normal — in line with the predictions. A couple of winter storms have kept the drought at bay — at least for the moment. Roosevelt Lake is still 63% full. The Salt River early last week was flowing at 195% of normal, Tonto Creek at Roosevelt at 132% of normal and the Verde River at 92% of normal. So inflow to the Salt River Project’s reservoirs on the Salt and Verde rivers is still 139% of normal.
The C.C. Cragin Reservoir remains at about 30% full — which is a little worrisome. The reservoir provides 3,000 acre-feet annually to Payson and 11,000 acre-feet annually to SRP. But two months after SRP shut off the pumps — it’s only got 4,434 acre-feet in storage. However, the 64,000-acre watershed remains one of the most productive in the state — so a couple of big winter storms in January or February could refill the reservoir — resulting in another year of water deliveries.
Even so, the Salt and Verde watersheds have so far enjoyed slightly wetter conditions this winter than originally predicted.
