I caught something on Saturday.
It’s something I may never get over.
Yes, I came down with a case of Special Olympics fever.
I can’t tell you the exact moment I contracted this condition. It just kind of snuck up on me.
I didn’t know what to expect as I approached the Payson High School gym with my camera in tow for the biggest Special Olympics event in Payson history.
I had never attended a Special Olympics tournament, but figured I’ve always enjoyed taking photos of the Special Olympics Payson teams during their practices. Everyone’s so happy and welcoming, I always leave feeling better.
But I’d never been to a real event. And this Special Olympics Arizona Mountain Area Basketball Tournament is the first area tournament or meet Payson has ever hosted. It’s a big deal.
Walking through the cold rain toward the PHS gym, I saw Special Olympics Payson Director Becky Derwort and Mountain Area Coordinator Rubett Garcia.
It touched me that these athletes were so excited to see me and my camera. They love getting their photos taken, which makes me snap away happily. You can see more of those images at payson.com/multimedia.
The athletes loved the competition and the event. Right off the bat, Larry Graham pumped his fist in the air and said, “Let’s go” after leading everyone in the Special Olympics Motto: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
Yes, they are brave.
And winners one and all, no matter what the score.
“We’re so hot, somebody better call the Payson Fire Department so we don’t set this gym on fire,” Payson athlete David Frohme said after a teammate sank a basket.
Indeed, I could swear I saw smoke coming from the net after their game thanks to all the basketballs scorching it.
Clearly, these athletes love competing.
And that love can be a powerful thing to anyone in the presence of their infectious zest for life.
T-shirts worn by the many volunteers who made the biggest event in Special Olympics Payson history possible said it all: “Warning: Special Olympics is highly addictive and you may be hooked for life.”
Athletes left with gold medals. Others won silver and some bronze.
Everyone else went home with a ribbon.
It’s proof they were there among about 230 athletes from Payson, Flagstaff, Prescott, Snowflake and Verde Valley. The PHS and Rim Country Middle School gyms hosted games involving 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 teams and a skills competition.
It’s not just about winning. That was clear when a player on one of Payson’s 3-on-3 teams eyed the rim ahead of a baseline shot. But instead of immediately taking the shot, she looked down at her teammate who had fallen on the court next to her.
“Are you OK?” she asked him, her attention fixed on him and not the basket.
It was a moment most probably didn’t notice with another game playing out on the other end of the court.
But that brief interaction moved me. Despite their keen sense of competition, these athletes also care about each other.
And so do the folks in the stands.
That’s why Payson High boys basketball players volunteered to referee and run a game clock. It’s why Payson High cheerleaders showed up to do whatever they could to help.
It’s why several Payson Police Department officers and a Lifeline paramedic with an ambulance showed up to offer their support and assistance.
It’s why Karen Boltz from DPS handed out medals and Scott Nossek of Payson Physical Therapy co-led the Healthy Athletes Fitness program for the athletes.
It’s why Dr. Ben McDowell helped referee.
And it’s why Buffalo Bar & Grill owner and Special Olympics coach Mike McCannon catered the event, serving pulled pork sandwiches and salads.
And that explains why just about everyone who spent any time at the first Special Olympics area meet ever hosted by Payson walked away with a big smile on their faces.
They’ve all got the fever now.
And they don’t even want a cure.
Contact the reporter at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!