A historic monsoon.
A bunch of frightening fires.
A never-ending heat wave.
And who knows when you’ll get snow.
If this is the Arizona weather on the bumpy road to climate change — best buckle your seat belt.
The US Weather Service this week issued an eventful summary of a year’s worth of weather.
And the recap of all the eventful weirdness in 2022 ended with a renewed prediction that the balance of the winter will be warm and dry — never mind the onslaught of a couple of big holiday storms.
As if to mock the meteorologist, forecasters no sooner predicted a warm dry January-March than another series of winter storms hit Rim Country and the White Mountains starting Sunday.
The 2022 weather recap started with a fierce early fire season — tamed only by the “longest monsoon season in memory,” according to Dr. Brian Klimowski, the chief meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Flagstaff.
The drought and ongoing heatwave this year produced dangerous wildfires in April, followed by dangerous flooding when the monsoon set in.
The fire season started off with a bang, with the 20,000-acre Tunnel Fire that consuming 30 homes in mid-April — more than a month before we normally worry about big wildfires. The Pipeline fire in June consumed another 26,000 acres. The monsoon put an end to the Pipeline fire — but immediately triggered a “fire scar flooding crisis.”
All told, the NWS Flagstaff office issued 341 flash flood warnings and 106 severe thunderstorm warnings in 2022 — thanks mostly to the extended monsoon. The office issued another 94, less-urgent flood advisories. Winter proved milder — with just 10 winter weather advisories so far.
Only the wet, early monsoon headed off a dangerous fire season — with tinder dry fuels in overstocked forests awaiting the spark of disaster.
“Abundant rains this summer brought some relief to the ongoing drought, but the lingering drought impacts are ever-so-present as seen in our reservoir levels. In most areas, 2022 will go down as near-normal precipitation, with a larger than normal fraction falling during our busy monsoon season,” concluded Klimowski.
The weather service relies on a network of 52 observing stations, including 11 automated stations that upload information about wind, temperature, snow and rain every 15 minutes around the clock.
The mid-range forecast calls for continued higher than normal temperatures and a return to drier than normal conditions between now and March.
“There will still be winter storms and cold weather, but the frequency of wintery conditions may be less than normal. This outlook takes into account the presence of La Nina, a cooling of the equatorial waters off the South American coast that affects global weather patterns. A typical La Nina impact over the southwestern United states is drier and warmer than normal winters,” said the forecast.
Normally in the first three months of the year, Payson gets 6.49 inches of precipitation — and 12 inches of snow. Snow Low normally gets 3.42 inches of precipitation and 10 inches of snow.
So expect less than that — probably — between now and March.
The odds we’ll continue to have temperatures a couple of degrees above normal seems like more of a sure thing — with odds above 50% in Rim Country and the White Mountains.
Payson in 2022 got 15.36 inches of rain — well below the long-term average of 22 inches. But we’ve been all over the place in the past couple of years, with 26 inches in 2021, 12 inches in 2020, 26 inches in 2019 and 17.6 inches in 2018.
Show Low in 2022 got 17.8 inches — just above the long-term average of about 16 inches. Show Low got 18 inches in 2021 and 11 inches in 2020.
Nonetheless, the big winter storms have dampened the drought all across the west — especially in California, which has seen record-breaking floods in recent weeks. In Arizona, only a strip along the Utah border and a strip along the Colorado River remain in “moderate drought.” Gila County and most of the Navajo Reservation remain merely “abnormally dry.” The White Mountains has escaped drought entirely.
Of course — that means we should have plenty of grass growing come spring.
Throw in the above normal temperatures and a dry three months and you’ve got the prescription for a bad wildfire season — depending on what the monsoons do. Remember the “nonsoon” of 2021?
And that’s consistent with the glum warnings of climate scientists trying to predict the impact of the gradual increase in average global temperatures. The long-range forecast for Arizona includes all of the above — more wildfires and longer droughts, but also more storms, more floods and more weird weather.
So, like we said: Buckle your seat belt.
