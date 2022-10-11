Apologies to the Wizard of Oz, but you gotta admit — the weather’s been pretty exciting since they declared the monsoon moribund. We’ve even had tornadoes. Face it: We’re not in Kansas anymore.
OK. Maybe the bears were a stretch. But Game and Fish is searching for a bear that was checking out front porches in Oro Valley, Ariz. last week.
Anyway, don’t put away the umbrellas and rain slickers just yet. The National Weather Service says thunderstorms will keep on rolling through Arizona all week.
Officially — the storms peaked this weekend — with lightning strikes, hailstorms and half-hearted flash flooding spattered all across the face of the Rim and beyond.
Forecasts called for “minor” thunderstorms and floods this week throughout north and central Arizona. Modestly enough, the Weather Service declared it’s only “moderately” confident of the forecast.
Still, every day all week we’re facing a chance of dangerous lightning activity, damaging wind gusts, a smattering of hail, a risk of flash floods and debris flows on burn scars, a gush of water in dry washes and stream crossings and damage to roads.
The storms this weekend were centered on the White Mountains and along the Rim. The Valley saw some big dust storms pass through, which knocked out power in Phoenix to at least 82,000 customers. The wind actually ripped a Denny’s sign out of the ground and dropped it on three cars, according to a report on Channel 12.
Up in Williams, an actual tornado damaged 10 homes, downed power lines and left thousands of people without power. Rescue crews responded to emergency calls in Junipine Estates about eight miles north of Williams — which is 33 miles west of Flagstaff.
The forecast this week includes a roughly 20% chance of rain in Payson today and tomorrow, declining as the week wears on.
Normally, Payson gets about an inch and a half of rain in October — a lull between the storms of summer and the snows of winter. It’s the fourth driest month of the year — after June, May and April.
It looks like a wet October so far — after a monsoon that delivered double the normal rainfall in many locations.
Nonetheless, the long-range forecast calls for a dry winter, thanks to an almost unprecedented fourth El Niño year in the eastern Pacific.
But hey — it’s the weather. Who knows?
Just gotta follow the Yellow Brick Road and see where it goes.
