Dog bites.
A small claims court filing.
An $800 vet bill.
And a social media apology.
Payson’s definitely going to the dogs.
So it all started when Alice and Ian Capper dropped their three dogs off at Hillside Canine in Payson before driving to Southern California for a Thanksgiving weekend with friends and family.
The Payson couple had boarded their dogs at the kennel, known then as Furry Friends, at 810 S. McLane Road multiple times over the previous five years without incident.
They continued taking their dogs there after Shawn Tucker bought the business that Terry Ford opened 38 years ago in 1984 and established as a great option for pet parents who need their pet groomed or a safe place to board them when they’re out of town. Ford sold the business before cancer claimed her life.
But this time, the couple got a phone call saying a pit bull had gotten loose and attacked their West Highland terrier brothers Mac and Finlay, both 7 years old. The family’s 3-year-old golden retriever was near the terriers but was unharmed.
“They said they got Duke into the run,” Ian Capper said.
A police report said the pit bull got away from a staff member and ran down a corridor into another, open holding pin — where it encountered the Cappers’ dogs. The pit bull attacked both terriers, inflicting puncture wounds and bruises.
The couple immediately ended their vacation and made the seven- to nine-hour drive home from California. Tucker said a staff member remained with the three dogs until the Cappers picked them up. The next day, the Cappers took the dogs to VCA, an emergency pet clinic in Mesa open 24 hours a day. The injuries were not serious — but the bill came to $803.85.
Tucker initially refused to pay the bill — suggesting they should take the dogs to a local clinic, which incidentally was the Cappers’ vet. But they would have had to wait until Monday to take them there since it was a holiday weekend, the couple said. They chose to get their dogs examined to make sure there weren’t more injuries than initially discovered to get a treatment plan.
They were prescribed medication and rest at home. So the couple didn’t want to take the dogs to see a local vet so soon after their trip to the emergency clinic in the Valley as they say Tucker suggested.
Since they said they had trouble contacting Tucker because he wouldn’t answer their phone calls, the Cappers filed a claim in small claims court. Ultimately, the kennel agreed to pay the vet bill.
“We have a document from Shawn’s attorney asking us to sign off and he will pay us,” Alice said. “Our attorney is having us amend their document for various reasons.”
After the Cappers contacted the Roundup and posted information about the incident on social media, they learned that the problem pit bull was returning to the kennel over the Christmas holiday, too. The Cappers feel people should be told of the attack so they can make informed decisions when deciding on what to do with their dogs when they have to leave town.
It was a different experience this time.
Hillside Canine did not respond to a request for comment on the incident.
However, Tucker did make a statement on social media, which the Roundup viewed.
Tucker founded Hillside Canine and also has a kennel in Camp Verde, as well as the new Payson location. In the four-minute 18-second video, Tucker said he was changing some of the protocols that he had kept in place after buying Furry Friends from the longtime owner.
“On behalf of our staff and deeply from my heart, I want to apologize to the family of the event that took place November 25 at our Payson location,” Tucker said.
He included a video of the terriers showing no visible signs of injury he said was taken 15 minutes after the attack. Alice Capper questioned the accuracy of that time frame, saying it had to have been taken before the attack.
He continued, “We will be making some changes to our protocol and I’m the person to blame.”
He explained that he tried to keep the existing protocol Ford used for decades both because that’s what she wanted and the kennel didn’t have a history of incidents in nearly 40 years.
“I wanted to keep it operating like it’s been operating for 38 years,” he said.
Tucker said he’s now going to institute changes in procedures or protocols to make them the same as at their Camp Verde location, although he wasn’t specific about the changes.
