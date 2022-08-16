Floods.
Thunder.
Lightning.
The monsoon is a pain — right?
Never mind, it ends the fire season, delivers a big dose of desperately needed rain, recharges reservoirs, breaks the summer heat and sustains the saguaros of the Sonoran Desert and the ponderosas of Rim Country and the White Mountains.
But if you think the monsoon is more trouble than its worth — stick around: It might go away.
That’s the conclusion of recent studies on how projected increases in global temperatures could affect Arizona’s summer rains.
Maybe that doesn’t sound so terrible this week — with flooding and outages in Tonto Basin, landslides in Flagstaff, and rescues in flooded washes in the Valley.
The weather forecast calls for heavy rain, gusty winds and flash flooding throughout the weekend and into next week, with a 40%-70% chance of thunderstorms daily in most of northern Arizona.
Most areas of the state are already between half an inch and two inches above normal, with the White Mountains and the edge of the Rim among the wettest. Heber normally gets 3 inches in the monsoon — but it has now topped 7 inches. The Blue Ridge Ranger Station normally gets 3.2 inches — but this year has gotten more than 5.5 inches. Show Low is about 3 inches ahead of normal, with St. Johns about an inch above normal, Window Rock about 1.7 inches and Winslow half an inch.
But the monsoon is fickle. Payson’s actually just barely below normal — with a monsoon total of 3.06 inches — at least before the storms through the weekend.
Well, enjoy the cool afternoons, billows of clouds and the songs of the cicadas while you can — the gradual heating of the planet could well diminish Arizona’s monsoon, according to recently published projections based on computer models.
Globally, many climate projections predict that the heating of the atmosphere will cause more water to evaporate from the oceans, causing a potential increase in monsoon summer rainfall across the globe.
But Arizona’s a special case, concluded a study in the journal Nature by researchers from the University of Bologna and the University of California at Berkeley as well as computer projects by researchers from the Technological Institute of Sonora.
The fine-grained study helps explain the weird limitations of the monsoon of Arizona and New Mexico. It also rains on more optimistic predictions based on summer rain patterns globally.
Every continent except Antarctica has a monsoon of some sort. Usually, its because the land heats up faster than the ocean. Hot air rises over the land, which creates an area of low pressure. Moisture laden air over the ocean is sucked into this low-pressure zone — creating the heavy summer rains of the monsoon in places like India.
But Arizona’s different — mostly because we’re sandwiched between the 14,000-foot-high peaks of the Rocky Mountains and the 11,000-foot-high peaks of Mexico’s Sierra Madre mountains. This helps explain why Arizona and New Mexico have lots of summer rain and a shortened fire season — while California, Utah, Nevada and Texas remain in severe drought, with a seemingly never-ending fire season.
Thunderstorms are basically driven by the temperature and humidity difference between the air close to the ground and the air higher up in the atmosphere. The billowing monsoon thunderheads develop when the hot, humid air near the surface rises and punches a hole in the cold, dry air higher up. The layers mix and eventually change places — causing wild updrafts and downdrafts and the typical monsoon storm.
Normally, the high-altitude jet stream plays the dominant role in the pattern, bringing wet cool air from the ocean into contact with the hot air over land.
But things get complicated in North America when the jet stream hits the Rocky Mountains. The flow of high-altitude air bends south — carrying moist air from the oceans. When those winds hit the Sierra Madre, they’re forced upward again — augmented now by moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf of California.
This impact of the mountain ranges is called “mechanical forcing,” in contrast to the “thermal forcing” that dominates monsoon patterns elsewhere.
So now the researchers have developed computer models sophisticated enough to figure out how warming trends will affect the monsoon on a much finer scale — like Arizona.
The researchers from Berkeley and five other leading institutions ran a model that essentially removed the Sierra Madre, which they dubbed “FlatMex.” The monsoon all but disappeared, suggesting the presence of the rugged mountain range to the south of Arizona and Mexico has produced the monsoon pattern here.
The model also suggested that several additional degrees of global warming will make the monsoon much more fickle — due to the increasing warmth in the upper atmosphere. We can likely expect more frequent “nonsoons” like we experienced two years ago. This produced an epic fire season and helped drain reservoirs like C.C. Cragin.
This could have a devastating impact on areas of the state already struggling with water shortages and rationing — as well as dry-land farmers in places like the Navajo Reservation.
