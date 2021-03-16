Like a lover who missed Valentine’s Day, the laggard winter delivered repeated flurries of snow right on the brink of spring all across Arizona.
One of the few winter storms this year delivered snow in three pulses, including 3-5 inches in Flagstaff and about 3-4 inches in Payson overnight. Arizona received only a glancing blow, with most of the moisture going to California, Colorado and Wyoming.
Snow flurries continued in Arizona into Tuesday morning, but in most elevations the snow is expected to melt as quickly as it did after the previous two storm fronts passed through over the weekend.
The 45-mile-an-hour wind gusts and snow snarled traffic and closed highways as the off-and-on fronts passed through the north, especially up on Interstate 40.
However, the forecast called for a rebound into spring later in the week, with temperatures in the Valley rising into the 90s by Saturday.
In Payson, the succession of storm fronts brought highs down into the low 40s and lows into the high 20s. The forecast calls for the highs to rise into the upper 60s with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s during the week — with a chance of showers again come Sunday and Monday.
Normally in March, Payson has an average high temperature of 62 degrees, an average low temperature of 30 degrees, 2.3 inches of rain and 4.7 inches of snow. So despite the storm, we’re unlikely to even climb back up to normal precipitation in March — much less make up for a dry January and February.
The storms dampened fuels and soaked the ground, postponing the fire season for at least a little while — compared to the critical fire conditions that set in before the storms arrived.
However, the state remains in the 26th year of a long-term drought, with extreme drought persisting in Gila County and “exceptional” drought in Navajo and Apache counties and about half of the state.
The whole state suffered through an exceptionally dry February, with the exception of the White Mountains.
Just before the storm hit, the Salt River at Roosevelt was flowing at just 9% of its long-term average. Normally at this time, snowmelt boosts flows to 2,000 cubic feet per second. Salt River Project had not updated the runoff numbers on Monday morning to document the impact of the storm. However, the snowmelt had little impact on flows in the East Verde River just outside of Payson, with the thirsty soil soaking up the snowmelt and the East Verde at Crackerjack trickling along at just 2 cfs. The C.C. Cragin Reservoir remained at just 21% of capacity.
However, the succession of late-winter storms in Arizona offered only a taste of the storms that buried other areas in the past week, with three feet of snow in some areas. Cheyenne, Wyo. reported 31 inches of snow, the most snow in a single storm the city has ever reported. The same storm system became the fourth-heaviest storm in Denver history, with 27 inches of snow at the airport. Colorado reported three feet of snow in many locations — with wind gusts of 60 or 70 miles an hour in some places.
The storms also brought welcome relief to California, which had been slipping back into severe drought after a dry winter.
So with spring starting on March 20, Winter’s last-minute gift of snow in Arizona won’t get it out of the boyfriend doghouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!